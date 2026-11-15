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Hunter Schafer’s “Blade Runner 2099” Press Tour Is Off to a Fabulous Start

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Hunter Schafer’s “Blade Runner 2099” Press Tour Is Off to a Fabulous Start
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From custom Prada to vintage Undercover to straight-off-the-runway Lii

in a custom Prada leather micro dress and voluminous fur coat—and since then, she’s been bringing her A game to the miniseries’ press. Working with stylist Dara, theactor has showed up in straight-off-the-runway pulls and vintage finds alike, piecing together a dynamic collection of ensembles as she counts down the days to the November 25 release date.

While the sci-fi series takes place some 73 years in the future, Schafer turned back a couple decades for the first day of her press junket. Working with Dara once again, the actor was seen wearing a full look from theThe Y2K ensemble was composed of a handful of neutral layers, including a turtleneck base, a long-sleeve ribbed knit top with sheer accents, and little micro shorts in chocolate brown.

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She wore ear muffs and her hair in pigtails, and tucked her semi-sheer thigh-high stockings into black-and-brown wedges.. The high-contrast runway piece saw a bright-teal shift dress with a square neckline and spaghetti straps, layered with an open-back coral-orange piece with a similar silhouette. (See photos

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Blade Runner 2099 Release Date Confirmed for November 25, 2026, Boosting Prime Video Streaming Numbers

Stream the best movies on Prime Video this weekend, featuring the cyberpunk classic Blade Runner, action thriller Infinite, and family comedy Agent Cody Banks.

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