Hunter Schafer’s “Blade Runner 2099” Press Tour Is Off to a Fabulous Start

From custom Prada to vintage Undercover to straight-off-the-runway Lii

in a custom Prada leather micro dress and voluminous fur coat—and since then, she’s been bringing her A game to the miniseries’ press. Working with stylist Dara, theactor has showed up in straight-off-the-runway pulls and vintage finds alike, piecing together a dynamic collection of ensembles as she counts down the days to the November 25 release date.

While the sci-fi series takes place some 73 years in the future, Schafer turned back a couple decades for the first day of her press junket. Working with Dara once again, the actor was seen wearing a full look from theThe Y2K ensemble was composed of a handful of neutral layers, including a turtleneck base, a long-sleeve ribbed knit top with sheer accents, and little micro shorts in chocolate brown.

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She wore ear muffs and her hair in pigtails, and tucked her semi-sheer thigh-high stockings into black-and-brown wedges.. The high-contrast runway piece saw a bright-teal shift dress with a square neckline and spaghetti straps, layered with an open-back coral-orange piece with a similar silhouette. (See photos