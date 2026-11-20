Hunter Schafer addresses speculation about joining the James Bond franchise as a potential Bond girl alongside Robert Pattinson, discussing career implications and fan reactions to Variety's wishlist.

Hunter Schafer has publicly addressed circulating speculation that she may be cast as a Bond girl, following the inclusion of her name on a high-profile industry wishlist. The actress, known for her role in the hit HBO series Euphoria, responded to the rumors with a mixture of amusement and openness after Variety published a list of potential stars for the next 007 film. This development comes shortly after reports confirmed that actor Robert Pattinson has been approached to take on the iconic role of the secret agent, a move that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world.

Schafer's Reaction to Bond Casting Speculation

In a recent interview with HELLO magazine, the 27-year-old actress provided a coy but telling response when asked about the possibility of joining the long-running spy franchise. When pressed on whether she would be interested in the role, Schafer remarked, "Yeah, I mean, I don't know who wouldn't." Her comments suggest an openness to the opportunity, acknowledging the prestige and global reach that comes with being part of the James Bond universe. The actress did not confirm any negotiations but left the door wide open for such a career-defining role.

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Schafer's potential casting would mark a historic moment for the franchise, as she would become the first transgender star to play a lead love interest or significant role in a Bond film. This significance is amplified by the fact that her co-star would be Robert Pattinson, whose casting has already shifted the tone of the series. The actress rose to fame playing the transgender teen girl Jules in Euphoria, a role that has made her a prominent figure in discussions surrounding transgender representation in media. Her transition to womanhood during her teenage years and her subsequent advocacy work have made her a cultural icon for many, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community.

Variety's Wish List and Industry Expectations

The catalyst for the current wave of rumors was an article published by Variety, which outlined a list of actresses who could complement Robert Pattinson's version of James Bond. The publication's writer, Elise Schafer, argued that Hunter Schafer would not only make history but also deliver a compelling performance. The writer noted that Schafer has proven her acting skills repeatedly in Euphoria and is about to level up as a star in the upcoming Prime series Blade Runner 2099. The article suggested that the sci-fi thriller, in which Schafer stars as the character Cora, premieres on November 25, and its action sequences would demonstrate her ability to handle intense physical roles.

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According to the Variety analysis, Schafer is at a career stage where landing a Bond role could catapult her to new heights of stardom. The article painted a picture of a dynamic pairing between Pattinson and Schafer, imagining their on-screen chemistry and potential for flirty banter before facing off against villains. This perspective highlights the industry's view of Schafer not just as a symbol of progress, but as a serious actress with the talent to carry a major blockbuster franchise. The speculation underscores the high stakes involved in recasting James Bond, with every potential co-star being scrutinized for their ability to modernize the brand while retaining its classic allure.

Public Reaction and Cultural Debate

The announcement of the casting wishlist has sparked a polarized debate among fans and critics alike, reflecting broader cultural tensions regarding the future of the James Bond franchise. On social media platforms like X, reactions have ranged from enthusiastic support to vehement opposition. Some users defended Schafer's suitability, with one commenter stating that if Robert Pattinson and Hunter Schafer were cast together, it would be the first James Bond movie they would ever watch. These supporters emphasize her talent and the fresh energy she would bring to the role, viewing her casting as a brilliant and modern move.

Conversely, other segments of the audience have reacted negatively, with some claiming that such a casting choice would "kill" the Bond franchise or "destroy" its legacy. Critics have posted comments suggesting that the casting would be a joke or expressing that they would no longer watch the films if such a scenario were to occur. This divide highlights the challenge facing producers in balancing tradition with contemporary values. Despite the backlash, others have pointed out that Schafer is obviously suitable for any role, questioning the logic of excluding her based on her identity rather than her talent. The intense online discussion illustrates how deeply personal and ideological debates have become in the world of blockbuster cinema.

Schafer's Advocacy and Career Trajectory

Beyond the casting rumors, Hunter Schafer has a well-documented history of advocating for transgender rights, which adds another layer of significance to her potential Bond role. In October, she shared with ELLE magazine that she had undergone gender-affirming bottom surgery, discussing her journey of embracing her gender-expansive identity. She expressed a desire to make her previous body work and highlighted the coolness and badassery she finds in her transition. This openness about her personal health and identity has further solidified her status as a role model for many.

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Schafer's activism dates back to 2016, when, as an 18-year-old high school senior, she protested North Carolina's so-called "bathroom bill" during a rally at the North Carolina General Assembly. Holding a sign that read "Trans youth exist, are valid, deserve basic human rights," she argued for the repeal of the law that restricted bathroom access for transgender individuals. Her activism continued last year when she criticized the Donald Trump administration after her new passport listed her gender as "male" rather than "female" due to a controversial executive order. These actions demonstrate her commitment to social justice, which resonates with younger audiences who are eager to see their values reflected in popular media.

Other Contenders and Franchise Modernization

The search for the perfect Bond girl has attracted a host of Hollywood's biggest names, with Sydney Sweeney emerging as a top contender. Movie sources have indicated that Sydney Sweeney is the top name on the casting sheet, citing her talent, alluring appeal to younger generations, and athletic ability to perform physical scenes. Producer Denis O'Hara is said to admire her stratospheric rise and believes she embodies the quality of being both feminine and capable, fitting the legacy of Bond girls while modernizing the franchise. Her close friendship with Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has also fueled speculation about her involvement in major projects.

Other stars, including Kendall Jenner, have also been mentioned as potential candidates, with brand experts suggesting that casting a supermodel could be a brilliant move to attract a new generation of fans. Kendall Jenner is seen as effortlessly glamorous, poised, and mysterious, yet she brings a current edge that could redefine the stereotype of the Bond woman. The competition for the role is fierce, with names like Zendaya, Lily James, and Florence Pugh also appearing on various wish lists. Each actress brings a unique appeal, but the challenge remains to find someone who can share the screen with Robert Pattinson and elevate the story to new heights. The decision will likely have a profound impact on the future of the 007 franchise, setting the tone for the next era of James Bond cinema.