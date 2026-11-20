Euphoria star Hunter Schafer reacts to speculation about playing a 007 leading lady following her inclusion in a Variety casting wishlist alongside Robert Pattinson's James Bond.

Hunter Schafer, the 27-year-old actress known for her breakout role in the HBO series Euphoria, has publicly addressed circulating rumors regarding a potential casting in the upcoming James Bond franchise. The speculation intensified after her name appeared on a recent wish list published by Variety, which suggested she could be the ideal candidate for a leading lady role opposite Robert Pattinson, who recently secured the part of the iconic secret agent. Schafer approached the media inquiries with characteristic poise and humor, telling HELLO magazine, "Yeah, I mean, I don't know who wouldn't," when asked about her initial thoughts on the possibility.

Variety Wish List Sparks Franchise Debate

The inclusion of Hunter Schafer in the Variety report has triggered a polarized response across social media platforms and among film enthusiasts. The article, written by Elise Schafer, argued that Hunter would not only make history as the first transgender Bond girl but would also deliver a compelling performance given her proven acting credentials. The writer highlighted Schafer's intense action roles in upcoming projects like Blade Runner 2099, suggesting that pairing her with Pattinson could create a dynamic on-screen chemistry that would elevate the entire franchise. Despite the professional endorsement, the news drew mixed reactions online, with some users expressing strong opposition to the casting choice.

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Public Reaction Divided on Casting Choice

Comments on social media platform X reveal a stark divide in public opinion regarding the potential casting. Critics argued that such a move could damage the long-standing legacy of the 007 series, with some users stating that it would effectively "kill" the brand or drive away traditional fans. One tweet declared, "That better be a joke because if it's the case, I'm not watching it," while another suggested it would mark the end of the franchise as it is known. Conversely, supporters defended Schafer's talent and suitability for any role, with some fans expressing eagerness to see the pairing on screen.

Historical Context and Activism Record

Hunter Schafer's public identity extends far beyond her acting career, as she is a prominent advocate for transgender rights and visibility. She rose to fame playing Jules, a transgender teenager, in Euphoria, and has consistently used her platform to support LGBTQ+ communities. In 2016, at age 18, she protested North Carolina's "bathroom bill" at a rally at the state legislature, holding a sign that read, "Trans youth exist, are valid, deserve basic human rights." More recently, in October, she shared with ELLE magazine that she had undergone gender-affirming bottom surgery, noting her desire to embrace her gender-expansive identity and make her body work for her personal sense of self.

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Competing Candidates for the Bond Role

While Schafer gains attention, the casting office for the new James Bond film has reportedly considered several other high-profile actresses. Sydney Sweeney is reportedly the top name on the casting sheet, with sources claiming director Denis Villeneuve admires her talent and athletic ability to perform physical scenes. Additionally, supermodel Kendall Jenner emerged last year as a favorite among bookies, with brand expert Nick Ede suggesting that casting her would be a "brilliant and very modern move" to attract a new generation of fans. These competitors highlight the intense scrutiny and high stakes involved in selecting the next leading lady for the 007 series.

Upcoming Projects and Career Trajectory

Regardless of the Bond casting outcome, Hunter Schafer has a busy schedule ahead that ensures her continued presence in major media landscapes. She is set to star in the upcoming Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099, playing the character Cora in the sci-fi thriller that premieres on November 25. This role follows her appearances in major films such as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Mother Mary. Industry analysts suggest that landing a coveted role in the next 007 film could serve as a significant career catalyst, potentially propelling her into a new tier of Hollywood stardom as she navigates these high-profile opportunities.