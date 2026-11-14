Hunter Schafer Pays Homage to Daryl Hannah at ‘Blade Runner 2099’ Premiere

Hunter Schafer paid homage to original 'Blade Runner' star Daryl Hannah at the 'Blade Runner 2099' premiere with her futuristic makeup.

sci-fi miniseries for Amazon Prime Video, set 80 years after the original events of Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner. ” The line between past and present blurred at the show’s Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, where Schafer paid tribute to Daryl Hannah’s look in the 1982 film.

Hannah — who played the character Pris — appeared in the movie with a bleach blond bob and black mask-likeA shimmery swathe of gunmetal made its way across Schafer’s eyes in a neat line, almost as if spray-painted on with tape markings. The silver undertones complemented Schafer’s piercing blue eyes, which were set in a smoky cat-eye style of black eyeliner and taupe shadow, adding to the drama of the look.

Also read Hunter Schafer Gives Daryl Hannah’s Iconic ‘Blade Runner’ Beauty a 2099 Update

The rest of Schafer’s glam was kept simple, involving a cool mauve lip and whispers of icy pink blush across her cheekbones, to balance out the contrast with her eyes. Designed by makeup artist Sandy Ganzer as a red carpet-friendly alternative to Hannah’s severe look in the movie, Schafer’sSchafer wore a weathered corset look from Prada, complete with an oversized brown fur jacket.

Tying her red carpet appearance together, the “Euphoria” star pulled her long blond locks into a messy bun at the back of her head, ensuring flyaway strands gave the hairdo a deliberately more casual edge, playing with the strict lines of her makeup. Schafer tapped, wearing a brown feathered jacket that referenced owls present in the first movie. Yeoh’s futuristic outfit provided the perfect companion to Schafer’s own look as the pair prepare to step into the franchise.

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Out on Nov. 25, “Blade Runner 2099” is set in the year 2099, five decades after Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling’s “Blade Runner 2049. ” The sci-fi series chronicles Schafer’s Cora, a fugitive who impersonates a blade runner, while Yeoh plays Olwen, a replicant on the verge of death.

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