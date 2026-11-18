Hunter Schafer confirms interest in playing Mystique in the upcoming MCU X-Men film. Details on casting status, timeline, and her thoughts on the potential role for 2028.

Hunter Schafer has publicly confirmed her continued enthusiasm for joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the shape-shifting mutant Mystique, effectively shutting down rumors that she had rejected the role. The actress addressed the viral fan-casting buzz with a clear and positive response, indicating that the door remains wide open for Marvel Studios to offer her the part. Her comments keep the speculation alive among fans and industry observers as the studio builds its next generation of mutants.

Schafer gave a straightforward answer when asked about the possibility of taking on the character again. She stated, 'For sure! I thoroughly enjoyed action [in Blade Runner 2099]. I hope I get to do more action in the future no matter what it is so who knows? Whatever it is, I'm looking forward to it.' This reply pushes back against recent speculation that she had quietly declined the part in favor of other projects. While not a formal confirmation of negotiations, it signals strong interest in action-oriented roles within the franchise.

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The actress had already acknowledged the buzz surrounding her potential casting earlier in 2025. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she explained, 'I did see [it]. My dad texted me about that,' and added, 'Yeah, that would be cool! These fancasts come around every once in a while and it's very sweet, and always for characters that I really like.' This public acknowledgment validates the fan theories that have been circulating, showing that the idea of her as Mystique is not entirely new to her or her inner circle.

Mystique stands among the few major X-Men roles that Marvel Studios has yet to fill for its upcoming film slate. The studio has already locked in several key actors for the reboot, including Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, and Maya Boyd as Storm. The absence of a confirmed actor for the iconic character, previously played by Emma Corrin in other iterations, leaves a significant gap in the roster.

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Schafer, at 27, would slot in comfortably beside stars like Sink and Kit Connor, providing a younger demographic appeal to the franchise. With the X-Men film scheduled to release in 2028, the MCU is clearly building a younger cast to anchor the next phase of the entertainment landscape. No official confirmation has surfaced regarding her involvement, but her own comments give fans reason to believe the X-Men role could still land with her.

As fans await further updates on the X-Men Reboot casting, other rumors are also making the rounds. Jaafar Jackson has addressed fan suggestions that he play Nightcrawler, indicating a busy period for casting announcements. Meanwhile, MCU Iceman actor Ben Wang teased a big X-Men announcement that may be coming very soon, adding to the excitement surrounding the mutant team assembly.

These concurrent rumors highlight the intense interest in how Marvel Studios is assembling its mutant team for the upcoming film. Schafer's positive stance on action roles suggests she is ready for the physical demands of the superhero genre. The production timeline allows for ample time to secure talent, but the buzz suggests that Schafer remains a top contender for the part of Mystique.

The actress's willingness to embrace action highlights her versatility and appeal to a broad audience. Marvel Studios continues to refine its lineup, and Schafer's recent statements provide valuable insight into her career trajectory. Fans can expect more developments as the 2028 release date approaches and the studio finalizes its key roles.

While the role is not yet official, the actress's enthusiasm is palpable and widely supported by the fan community. The combination of her previous work and her interest in action genres makes her a compelling candidate for the shape-shifting mutant. The industry is watching closely to see if Marvel Studios will make an official announcement soon.

The anticipation for the X-Men reboot continues to grow as more details emerge about the cast and characters. Schafer's response adds another layer of excitement to the already heated casting discussions. Fans are eager to see if their favorite actor will eventually don the blue skin and join the MCU fold.

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The potential casting of Hunter Schafer as Mystique would mark a significant addition to the franchise's roster. Her ability to connect with fans and her proven talent in action roles make her a strong choice. The coming months will likely reveal more about the final lineup as Marvel Studios moves closer to production.

Speculation about the X-Men cast will likely persist until official announcements are made. However, Schafer's recent comments provide a solid foundation for optimism among her supporters. The actress has made it clear that she is open to the opportunity and eager for more action roles in the future.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand its mutant legacy with exciting new developments. The involvement of established actors and the interest in rising stars like Schafer demonstrate the franchise's enduring appeal. Fans remain hopeful that their favorite characters will eventually appear on the big screen.

As the release date draws nearer, the intensity of fan speculation will likely increase. Schafer's positive response to the Mystique rumors is just one piece of a larger puzzle. The full picture of the X-Men reboot cast will emerge as Marvel Studios finalizes its plans and announces official signings.

The actress's career trajectory suggests she is well-positioned for major roles in blockbuster franchises. Her interest in action and her connection with fans make her an attractive prospect for studios. The potential for her to play Mystique remains one of the most talked-about casting scenarios in Hollywood today.