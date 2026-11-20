The 'Blade Runner' star keeps giving us holiday eye makeup inspo.

, it had to match what you were wearing. As I grew up, I learned this wasn'tfrom temple to temple, Schafer again opted for a statement shadow, but this time with a more traditional placement. Instead of neutrals or a classic smoky eye, however, makeup artistchose a specific shade of gleaming, peacock-hued turquoise that exactly matched Schafer's satin Prada bra top. Ganzer hasn't shared the exact shade, but I'd love to know how long it took to find a color that matchedis a good place to start. ) The makeup artist applied a bright aquamarine color all over Schafer's lids and to her lower lashline, then defined her eyes with dark liner to make them extra impactful. The eyes were definitely the focal point of Schafer's glam, as the rest of her makeup was subtle and sweet: pinky-peach cheeks and a similar plush lip color. Statement shadow is enjoying a bit of a red carpet comeback, with stars and their makeup artists getting creative with eye makeup just as holiday party season begins.on the lower lashline would be a fun one to try for a New Year's gathering, and Charlize Theron's?

And don't be afraid to match your shadow to your outfit; as Schafer so beautifully proves, it's the coolest way to wear color. Her love of all things beauty started as a child when she would sneak into her mom’s bedroom to play with Dior Poison bottles. Kara is ...

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