With offerings from Diotima, Celine, and more

press tour to London—and for her trip, she packed a wardrobe full of sleek, sculptural runway pulls and custom looks alike. Attending Tuesday night’s United Kingdom premiere, the actor celebrated her forthcoming science-fiction series wearing a striking monochrome ensemble.

Styled by Dara and made custom by Michael Rider for Celine, the set was composed of a white strapless top and matching trousers, with pointed-toe heels in the same shade. But what the two-piece lacked in color, it made up for in design. From the right side of the top, the fabric relaxed into a long, sweeping train, which wrapped around the actor’s back and fell softly to her left.

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Likewise, the relaxed trousers were all about the details, with a contrasting satin panel adding a pop of shine to each leg. Working with makeup artist Sandy Ganzer and hair stylist Rena Calhoun, Schafer accompanied the set with a soft, glossy glow and an extra-low knotted ponytail. Men of the Year after-party. Her second look of the evening was first seen on the Diotima Spring/Summer 2027 runway, and was defined by a strapless neckline and floor-length skirt.

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At the hips, a stylized, asymmetrical peplum detail broke up the otherwise simple number—once again favoring a nuanced shape over an eye-catching color.from Zane Li’s Lii Spring/Summer 2027 collection brought the color—and another folded, origami-inspired silhouette—to the red carpet at the