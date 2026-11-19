Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh headline the Blade Runner 2099 premiere in London. News also covers Variety's report on Schafer potentially becoming the first transgender Bond Girl, sparking online debate.

Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh took center stage at the London premiere of the highly anticipated sci-fi series Blade Runner 2099. The event, held on a Thursday evening in central London, marked a significant moment for the cast as they introduced their characters to fans and media. The red carpet was illuminated by the star-studded attendance, setting the tone for the upcoming November 25 release on Prime Video.

Red Carpet Fashion and Cinematic Homage

Michelle Yeoh, the legendary actress who plays the Replicant Blade Runner Olwen in the series, arrived looking striking in a green sequin and lace dress paired with black thigh-high boots. She completed the look with a white faux fur jacket draped over her shoulders, exuding elegance and star power at just sixty-four years old. Her co-star Hunter Schafer, twenty-seven, opted for a bold and thematic ensemble that paid direct homage to the franchise's history.

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The Euphoria actress wore a teal bra top that revealed her midriff, styled with a white midi skirt and black satin stilettos. To match the top, Schafer applied eye shadow in the same teal shade and finished her look with nude gloss and loose hair. In a clever nod to the original 1982 Blade Runner film, she later covered up with a clear rain jacket. This specific garment was a reference to the see-through mac worn by the character Zhora, played by Joanna Cassidy, in the classic sequel.

Role Details and Plot Context

Hunter Schafer stars as Cora in the new series, a human fugitive navigating a dystopian future where Replicants hold dominant power. In this world, humans are treated as second-class citizens, forcing Cora to go undercover by pretending to be a Replicant. Her mission leads her to become a Blade Runner, blurring the lines between hunter and prey. The series explores these complex themes of identity and survival in a high-stakes environment.

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The cast's chemistry was evident as they posed together on the red carpet. The visual contrast between Yeoh's sophisticated evening wear and Schafer's avant-garde tribute look highlighted the generational span of the cast while maintaining a cohesive cinematic aesthetic. Fans of the original franchise appreciated the subtle yet clear references embedded in Schafer's outfit choices.

Speculation on Next James Bond Role

Beyond the premiere, Hunter Schafer has been featured in a new list published by Variety as a potential candidate to play the next Bond Girl. This speculation suggests she could become the first transgender star to portray a leading lady in the James Bond franchise. The list includes other major names like Zendaya, Lily James, and Florence Pugh, all tied for the coveted role following Robert Pattinson's casting as the secret agent.

Elise Schafer, Hunter's sister, endorsed the possibility, stating that Hunter would not only make history but deliver a compelling performance. The article noted that while Schafer has proven her acting skills in Euphoria and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a Bond role could catapult her career. The idea of sharing screen time with Robert Pattinson was presented as a exciting prospect for future press tours.

Public Reaction and Advocacy Legacy

The announcement sparked a mixed reaction online, with some users expressing strong support and others voicing opposition. Critics on social media argued that such a casting choice could negatively impact the franchise, with some claiming it would 'kill' the series. However, many defenders highlighted Hunter's suitability for any role and expressed excitement about the potential pairing with Pattinson.

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Hunter Schafer has a well-documented history of advocacy for transgender rights, including protesting North Carolina's bathroom bill in 2016 at age eighteen. She recently shared details about her gender-affirming surgery in October, emphasizing her journey of self-acceptance. This background adds depth to her potential consideration for such a historic role, as fans debate the intersection of representation and legacy franchises.