Protesters gather at Hunter College to oppose the cancellation of a multicultural event involving Jewish group Hillel, citing discrimination and demanding inclusive campus policies.

Protest ers gathered on a Thursday outside Hunter College in New York City to voice opposition against the cancellation of a student multicultural event that included participation from a Jewish organization. The demonstration was organized in response to decisions made by the school's student government, which led to the removal of specific clubs from the program.

Stakeholder Reactions to Cancellation

The Cultural Arts Night, originally scheduled for November 16, was canceled just days before its planned date. Hunter College Undergraduate Student Government flyers indicated that involved clubs included Students for Justice in Palestine, the Peruvian Student Association, Hunter Chinese Student & Scholar Association, the Taiwanese Student Association, and Hunter Hillel. Hunter Hillel is a Jewish organization found on college campuses globally that describes itself as a welcoming space for all kinds of Jewish students.

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Organizer Criticism of Administration

Elan Carr, CEO of the Israeli American Council, told Fox News Digital that the cancellation sent a dangerous message about Jewish participation. He stated, "We're saying enough to the marginalization of the Jewish community. We're saying enough is enough to discrimination against Jewish students. And we're saying enough is enough to this obsessive hatred of all of the symbols of Jewish life." Carr specifically criticized the administration for not doing enough regarding what he described as unacceptable exclusion.

Broader Implications for Multiculturalism

Michelle Ahdoot, director of programming and strategy at #EndJewHatred, argued that the issue extends far beyond a single event at Hunter College. She told Fox News Digital that when a multicultural event is canceled simply because Jewish students are included, it indicates a serious problem with inclusion policies. Ahdoot emphasized that the purpose of multiculturalism is to celebrate diversity, not to allow certain groups to decide who is welcome on campus.

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Counter-Protests and Campus Tensions

Across the street from the main gathering, a group of counter-protesters assembled waving Palestinian flags and yelling chants of their own. The crowd at the main rally waved American and Israeli flags while speakers addressed the attendees. Organizers behind the "Stand with Jewish Students at Hunter" rally included the Israeli American Council, Students Supporting Israel, and #EndJewHatred, all of whom criticized the college's administrative response to the situation.

Official College Statement on Safety

In a statement addressing the controversy, Hunter College officials declared that antisemitism has no place on campus. The statement emphasized that Jewish students should never be singled out, scapegoated, or made to feel unwelcome because of their identity. Officials also described the antisemitic response online to the cancellation notice as egregious and inappropriate, highlighting the severity of the digital backlash surrounding the event's removal.