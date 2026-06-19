Hunter Biden doubles down on demand for cage fight with Donald Trump Jr.

Hunter Biden said he would participate in a 'cage match' with the president's son, 'anywhere but the South Lawn.'

Hunter Biden says that he's still down to fight Donald Trump Jr. in a cage match—as long as it's not at the White House. The challenge from the son of former President Joe Biden came as he responded to podcaster Joe Rogan's critiques of those who opposed the Ultimate Fighting Championship fight at the White House as part of the celebrations to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary.

The UFC fight drew scrutiny from Democrats and legal challenges over its use of public spaces. Trump Jr. has not responded to Biden's challenge, but such a fight would pit the sons of two presidents against each other in an unprecedented event.

In April, Biden said he was"100 percent in" for a potential"cage match" against President Donald Trump's eldest sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Biden reupped the invitation in a lengthy X post aimed at Rogan on Friday, in which he explained: “why so many of us were offended by the“My problem is that I believe some of our public spaces are sacred. And unlike many of the great powers that came before us, these American monuments belong to all of us.

Not to whoever happens to hold power at the moment,” Biden wrote. At the same time, Biden praised the UFC as a “bona fide American success story” and said his critiques “had nothing to do with the UFC or who showed up for the fights. ”“To treat it as Caesar treated the Colosseum is antithetical to everything our founding fathers fought for. This is not Rome.

Presidents are not emperors doling out bread and circuses for the peasants,” he wrote.

“P.S. Cage match between me and Don Jr.? Your call on the venue. Anywhere but the South Lawn,” he told Rogan.

Biden issued the initial challenge in a video posted on Andrew Callaghan's Channel 5 Instagram account earlier this spring. The former first son said he received a call from Callaghan, a social media commentator and YouTube creator, who told him he was organizing the cage match, prompting Biden to agree on the video.

“I told him I’d do it—100 percent in if he can pull it off. And if he can’t, I’m still coming,” Biden said. Biden was, for years, viewed as a political liability for Democrats due to his legal and personal issues, but has recently, which was released on May 21. He candidly discussed his drug addiction and controversies, while finding common ground with Owens, who had been critical of him for years.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump settles $100M tax records lawsuit against niece Mary TrumpThe president sued his niece over accusations that she leaked info to The New York Times for an investigation into his finances.

Read more »

Hunter x Hunter Reveals Return Date (And It's Sooner Than You Think)Yoshihiro Togashi's beloved shonen series is finally making a comeback.

Read more »

JD Vance praises Trump's 'unbelievable ability' as 'spiritual,' while Biden family, Rogan, and other headlines dominate news cycleA roundup of political and cultural news including JD Vance's comments on Donald Trump, Hunter Biden's remarks on Joe Rogan and the UFC White House event, off-duty ICE officer heroics, a controversial restroom incident in Oklahoma, Joe Rogan's claims about Spotify and former presidents, tense moments on 'The View,' Pride flag controversy in Long Island, Jeff Bezos' reported comment to Trump about the Washington Post, Michelle Obama's 'me' answer backlash, Knicks owner's White House visit, Hillary Clinton's praise for Trump, and Hunter Biden's concession about Burisma board.

Read more »

Hunter Biden Challenges Donald Trump Jr to a Cage Fight Over White House UFC EventHunter Biden has challenged Donald Trump Jr to a cage fight in a lengthy social media post about how the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House was offensive to him. He expressed his concerns about the event, stating that the White House does not belong to any President but to the people.

Read more »