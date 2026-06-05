Hunter Biden charm offensive even has Trump talking 2028 as former first son tries to rewrite scandal-plagued history

Hunter Biden is marking his seventh year of sobriety with a social media blitz that’s taking the internet by storm.

The account proved both genuine and a hit, quickly amassing nearly half a million followers, most of whom have cheered Hunter’s purported honesty and dry sense of humor.

After Hunter posted a message celebrating being seven years sober Monday, one user accused him of being the owner of aThe clapback got more than 242,000 likes. Three days later, Hunter posted a tongue-in-cheek critique of a photoshopped image showing him with a drug pipe in his mouth.

“I know this may sound petty, but I can’t stand it when people… photoshop a meth pipe in my mouth,” he wrote Thursday, earning another 146,000 likes. “A crack pipe doesn’t have that little bowl at the end. This is why we can’t trust AI. Please make the appropriate edit.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. ” He left the comment in response to a user who created a mock Hunter 2028 campaign poster, featuring the tag line: “Let’s smoke the competition. ” I know this may sound petty, but I can’t stand it when people put photoshop a meth pipe in my mouth. A crack pipe doesn’t have that little bowl at the end.

This is why we can’t trust AI. Please make the appropriate edit. Thank you for your attention to this matter. The former first son has also posted honestly about his years on drugs, writing in one post: “There was zero glory in my addiction.

It was truly the most excruciatingly humiliating and degrading experience you could possibly imagine. I wanted to commit suicide almost daliy, but didn’t have the courage for even that. ” “Instead I’d reach for the pipe or the bottle. The cowards way out.

The guilt. The shame. The hurt. The absolute misery of it.

Yet here I am. And I am not alone. There are millions upon millions of us. We don’t all agree on politics or people or who we root for on Sunday.

But we all have the shared experience of walking through that fire and surviving. I chose to live. That’s not a joke. ” In addition to his X account, Hunter has also started a Substack, and recently sat down for an interview with far-right podcaster The Biden scion has used his newfound attention to fire off dozens of missives defending his parents and clashing with critics.

Tapper is “attacking my Mom,” Hunter tweeted, going on to complain about the business interests of the Trump children and claiming they weren’t getting adequate scrutiny.over Joe Biden’s health and his decision to seek a second term and Hunter Biden’s reinsertion of himself back into the public eye is seen by many as an attempt by the Bidens to rewrite their family legacy. Hunter Biden has posted nearly 500 times since restarting his account, warning his followers: “This crackhead has a lot to say so buckle your seat belt my friend.

” Even President Trump has weighed in after he was asked in the Oval Office on Thursday about speculation Hunter — a “You would think that the past has something to do with winning an election. And I would say his past is not the greatest,” Trump said before hedging: “Hey, if the guy from Maine can do well, I guess Hunter could do well. ”: “Did he just say checkered past ?

I’m 28 felonies, 6 bankruptcies, and an Epstein bromance short of his checkered past. ” The tweets have continued, with the former first son laying out what suspiciously resembled a campaign platform Friday morning..

“The border should be secure, but legal immigration is good. Endless wars are stupid, especially ones that nobody wants and have never been explained. Americans are exhausted. ”





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US News Democrats Donald Trump Hunter Biden Jill Biden Joe Biden Presidential Election 2028

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump’s Ousted Border Goon Plots Wild 2028 BidThe campaign is branding Bovino as an outsider shaking up the system—despite his stint in one of the Trump administration’s most prominent immigration posts.

Read more »

Scandal-plagued Dem becomes Trump’s measuring stick for Hunter Biden’s 2028 oddsTrump says Hunter Biden could win the presidency, comparing him to scandal-plagued Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner's continued popularity.

Read more »

Trump Questions Whitmer's 2028 Prospects, Drawing Parallels to Hunter Biden ControversiesPresident Donald Trump expressed skepticism about Governor Gretchen Whitmer's potential 2028 presidential run, citing her pAst record. He referenced the Hunter Biden scandal and its impact, while also attacking a Texas lawmakers views and noting another candidate's personal controversy.

Read more »

Michelle Obama memoir reignites debate over Biden legacy ahead of 2028A passage from Michelle Obama's memoir questioning Bidens debate performance fuels Democratic division over whether ties to the former president will assist or hurt 2028 candidatEs like Harris and Buttigieg.

Read more »