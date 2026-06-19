Hunter Biden has challenged Donald Trump Jr to a cage fight in a lengthy social media post about how the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House was offensive to him. He expressed his concerns about the event, stating that the White House does not belong to any President but to the people.

Hunter Biden has challenged Donald Trump Jr to a cage fight in a lengthy social media post about how the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House was offensive to him.

He expressed his concerns about the event, stating that the White House does not belong to any President but to the people. He further claimed that the fights were an exhibition of imperial domination, not a celebration of their 250th anniversary as a democracy. Biden's comment comes after he previously expressed his readiness to fight President Donald Trump's sons, including a cage match with Don Jr and Eric Trump.

It is worth noting that Biden has a history of controversy, including being convicted of a felony and being $17 million in debt. The UFC Freedom 250 event was a unique and intense experience, with many attendees expressing their enthusiasm and awe at the event.

However, not everyone was pleased with the event, with some expressing their concerns about the use of the White House as a venue for a sporting event. The controversy surrounding the event has sparked a debate about the role of the White House and the use of public spaces for private events.

In conclusion, the UFC Freedom 250 event was a unique and intense experience that sparked a lot of controversy and debate. Hunter Biden's challenge to Donald Trump Jr to a cage fight has added fuel to the fire, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two families. The event has also raised questions about the use of public spaces and the role of the White House in American democracy





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