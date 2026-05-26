Hunky electrician Sam Workman reportedly joins Love Island line-up

A hunky electrician is reportedly set to get sparks flying after being signed up by bosses for the new series of Love Island. While the official line-up has yet to be announced, it's thought that Dudley's Sam Workman will be heading into the Mallorcan villa when the show kicks off on June 1.

A hunky electrician is reportedly set to get sparks flying after being signed up by bosses for the new series of Love Island . While the official line-up has yet to be announced, it's thought that Dudley's Sam Workman will be heading into the Mallorcan villa when the show kicks off on June 1.

Sam is said to be hitting the gym to ensure that he's in tip-top shape for the ladies. An insider told The Sun: Sam is ready to use his electrician charm in the villa. He has also been hitting the gym to make sure he's villa ready. The popular dating show, which has been a summer staple since it launched in 2015, will return on June 1.

Hunky electrician Sam Workman is reportedly set to get sparks flying after being signed up for the new series of Love Island While the official line-up has yet to be announced, it's thought that Sam will be heading into the Mallorcan villa when the show kicks off on June 1 Sam reportedly got his summer off to a dreamy start by attending the Coachella music festival in California in April. He appears to enjoy a relatively lavish lifestyle and has shared pictures of himself posing by the beach in exotic locations as well as on a jet ski on social media.

Announcing the show's return date earlier this month, ITV said: With unexpected arrivals, shifting loyalties, and sparks flying, the new series promises even more unforgettable moments, unmissable messiness, and plenty of romance. News of Sam's alleged inclusion in the line-up comes after it was revealed that the villa is currently undergoing a makeover.

The stunning abode, located in Mallorca, Spain, is where viewers can expect the new islanders to grab each other for chats in the garden, top up their tans by the pool and have their usual morning debriefs on the balcony. Last year's series of Love Island was on our screens between June 9 and August 4 2025.

But in some new snaps of the villa released earlier this month, it appears that there is still a lot of work to be done, despite the show making its imminent return. The firepit looks completely different right now. The firepit has typically surrounded by oak wooden seating with white cushioned sitting. But as it is currently going through renovations, the space has a blue carpet leading up to the blue seating area.

The aerial pictures also show members of the crew have been seen trying to complete work as one builder can be seen stood by the pool next to a work station that has wood, tools and a ladder. Crew have also put down new fake grass, given the outdoor space a fresh lick of paint and are completing all the final touches to make it perfect.

The outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, sun deck and outdoor seating all appear to be making a return for this year's series. These iconic features of the show are not the only things set to make a return in June, so too is host Maya Jama, who has fronted the programme since 2023. The Daily Mail has reached out to ITV for comment





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