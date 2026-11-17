The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping receives a 70% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics. The Haymitch prequel outperforms the last trilogy entries but faces franchise fatigue accusations.

Francis Lawrence's upcoming prequel film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, has secured its critical standing with a 70% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 47 reviews. This score places the movie in a tie with both The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, marking it as the third-lowest rated entry in the franchise's six-film history. Only The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes holds a lower rating, while The Hunger Games: Catching Fire remains the highest-rated installment with a 90% score.

Haymitch Origin Story Sets New Franchise Standard

Joseph Zada portrays Haymitch Abernathy in this film, which depicts the young tribute's experience in the 50th Hunger Games. The narrative takes place twenty-four years before the events that introduced Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark. During this specific Quarter Quell, the arena featured twice the usual number of tributes. Maysilee Donner, played by Mckenna Grace, serves as District 12's female tribute and shares a compelling, gritty dynamic with Zada's Haymitch.

Also read Hunger Games Cast Reunites at Sunrise On The Reaping Premiere

Critics widely agree that this adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novel offers a tighter pacing and a clearer tonal focus than its predecessor, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The action sequences and brutality are described as reaching the intensity levels seen in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The final act is particularly noted for delivering a heartbreaking conclusion that effectively resolves Haymitch's tragic backstory.

Critics Praise Performances But Note Structural Flaws

Alex Harrison from ScreenRant highlighted the film's ability to channel the visual flair that made Catching Fire the most successful movie in the series. However, Harrison also pointed out that the novel's execution feels rushed due to an overly tight structure that leaves little room for the story to breathe. The review awarded the film a 6 out of 10 stars, noting that the tragic elements are lighter than expected compared to earlier books.

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The cast receives consistent praise for their emotional contributions to the screen. Joseph Zada is lauded for the emotional weight he brings to the role of Haymitch. Mckenna Grace delivers a gutsy and resilient performance as Maysilee Donner. The supporting lineup also includes Ben Wang, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., rounding out a diverse ensemble cast for this 158-minute epic.

Franchise Fatigue and Nostalgic Cameos Distract From Core Plot

Despite the strong performances, the movie suffers from a sense of being overstuffed with too many cameos and significant franchise fatigue. Because the story takes place in the 50th Hunger Games, it maintains the strongest links to both the original movies and the previous prequel. This results in a heavy reliance on fan service and nostalgia, with many established characters returning to play key roles.

Ralph Fiennes returns to the screen as President Snow, adding to the density of returning figures from the franchise's history. This abundance of familiar faces can feel like a distraction from the main narrative arc. The movie represents a struggle for the last four installments, none of which have cracked the 70% mark consistently over the last twelve years of releases.

Box Office Projections and Upcoming Release Date

Industry pundits predict a strong box office opening for the film, with some analysts forecasting a debut as high as 100 million dollars. Francis Lawrence, who directed all films in the series except the first, previously confirmed that the movie would uphold the PG-13 rating. This decision required altering the graphic nature of certain deaths from the novel, including scenes involving a child's severed head.

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Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie penned the screenplay for this adaptation. Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson serve as the producers overseeing the production. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026. It remains unclear whether additional Hunger Games movies will be produced, as Suzanne Collins has not written any additional books since the publication of the Sunrise on the Reaping novel in 2025.