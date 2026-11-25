The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping earned $15.98 million on Tuesday, breaking franchise records and projecting a massive Thanksgiving box office run.

The latest entry in the long-running dystopian series, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, has shattered its own historical benchmarks by delivering the strongest Tuesday performance in franchise history. Lionsgate's prequel film earned exactly $15.98 million domestically on that single day, officially surpassing the previous high-water mark previously held by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Highest Tuesday Earnings Franchise Record

This historic $15.98 million domestic haul for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping represents a significant shift in the audience engagement patterns for the brand. By setting a new franchise record for the highest-grossing Tuesday, the prequel has established a new baseline for what can be expected from the property during the middle of the week.

Also read The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping Movie Death Count and Impact Analysis

The performance is particularly notable because it exceeds the Tuesday numbers achieved by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which previously held the distinction of being the strongest mid-week performer in the series. The ability to draw nearly sixteen million dollars in a single day demonstrates the enduring power of the IP and the specific appeal of the new installment to its core fanbase.

Total Domestic Revenue and Comparison

As of the latest reporting, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has now collected $148.1 million domestically in total earnings. This substantial accumulation places the film on a trajectory to overtake the domestic lifetime total of its predecessor, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which earned $166.3 million during its full theatrical run.

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The momentum suggests that the gap between the two films is closing rapidly. Industry analysts note that if the current rate of collection holds, the prequel is well-positioned to surpass the $166.3 million domestic total earned by The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by the time the Thanksgiving holiday concludes.

Thanksgiving Holiday Box Office Projections

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, the film is expected to dominate the box office charts for a five-day holiday period. According to industry estimates, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping could earn between $60 million and $80 million during this extended window. Some more optimistic projections suggest the film could earn at least $70 million over the five days.

Historical data supports these high expectations. The franchise has a track record of performing exceptionally well during the late November holiday. The original The Hunger Games film earned $119 million domestically and nearly $226.1 million worldwide during its initial release. This historical strength provides a solid foundation for the current release.

Historical Holiday Performance Analysis

The previous installment, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, earned $109.9 million over the Thanksgiving holiday period, setting a high bar for subsequent entries. Later entries in the saga, Mockingjay - Part 1 and Mockingjay - Part 2, grossed $82.6 million and $75.9 million, respectively, during the same timeframe.

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In contrast, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes earned $42.2 million during the same period, indicating a potential resurgence in the franchise's ability to capture holiday audiences. The current trajectory of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping suggests it may outperform both the recent prequel and potentially rival the strong showing of Catching Fire.

Audience Reception and Industry Standing

Beyond raw numbers, the film has received positive audience reactions, earning an A- CinemaScore and a 94% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. These metrics indicate strong word-of-mouth and high viewer satisfaction, which typically contribute to sustained box office longevity.

The combination of record-breaking Tuesday numbers, strong total domestic collection, and high audience scores positions The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as a major player in the current entertainment landscape. Lionsgate is now looking at a lucrative holiday weekend as the film continues to build its financial success.