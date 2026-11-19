Joseph Zada stars as Haymitch in the new Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Releasing set 24 years before the original film with a Nov 20 release date.

The upcoming film Sunrise on the Reaping explores the harrowing journey of Haymitch Abernathy, a District 12 victor who survived the 50th Hunger Games 24 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered. The movie arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, expanding the franchise timeline to cover the second Quarter Quell with a star-studded cast including Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, and Ralph Fiennes.

Film Premise and Cast Lineup

Suzanne Collins best-selling book series provides the foundation for this sixth installment of the franchise, which is directed by Francis Lawrence and produced by Nina Jacobson. The film features original stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Woody Harrelson returning to portray younger versions of their iconic characters alongside President Snow played by Ralph Fiennes and Effie Trinket played by Elle Fanning.

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The ensemble also includes Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Maya Hawke as Wiress, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee. New characters introduced in the film include Maysilee Donner played by Mckenna Grace, Drusilla Sickle played by Glenn Close, and stylist Magno Stift played by Billy Porter.

Haymitch and Maysilee Storylines

Joseph Zada stars as Haymitch Abernathy, a tribute from District 12 who becomes the future mentor to Katniss Everdeen despite being selected for the second Quarter Quell on his birthday. Mckenna Grace joins him as Maysilee Donner, the original owner of the mockingjay pin, who grows close to Haymitch and encourages him to defy the Capitol.

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Grace prioritized keeping Maysilee's anger consistent throughout the film to accurately reflect the source material while showing that kindness and anger can coexist. The film also introduces Lenore Dove Baird played by Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend and a descendant of the Covey from Songbirds and Snakes.

Quarter Quell Mechanics and Conflict

President Snow marks Haymitch as a target after the tribute publicly defies the Capitol, stopping at nothing to suppress his resistance. The Capitol required twice the amount of children to participate in the second Quarter Quell, sending 48 tributes to the arena instead of the traditional 24.

Zada describes his approach to the role as throwing himself completely into the deep end to make the character believable through intense action sequences and emotional moments. The most recent film in the franchise, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, was released in 2024 and starred Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler as Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird respectively.