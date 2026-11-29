The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping claims its second consecutive No. 1 spot with an $83.5 million Thanksgiving haul, beating Focker-in-Law and Hexed in a crowded holiday race.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has secured its second consecutive No. 1 finish at the domestic box office, dominating the lucrative holiday weekend with strong ticket sales. The film, which premiered on November 20, continues to build upon its historic opening weekend gross of $119.3 million by maintaining a significant lead over a crowded field of new releases and established titles.

Box Office Performance and Financial Milestones

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is projected to earn $56.7 million over the traditional Friday-to-Sunday three-day period, resulting in a robust five-day total of $83.5 million during the Thanksgiving frame. This performance allows the prequel to surpass the $200 million domestic milestone by the end of Sunday, cementing its status as the eighth highest-grossing release of 2026 in North America year-to-date. The studio anticipates a sophomore drop of 52.4 percent, which stands as the third-smallest decline in the franchise history, trailing only The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes at a 34.9 percent drop and Mockingjay - Part 2 at a 49.3 percent decline.

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Cast Details and Historical Context

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping serves as a prequel to the original series, focusing on Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by Joseph Zada, as he competes in the 50th annual Hunger Games. His fellow tributes include Maysilee Donner, played by Mckenna Grace, and Wyatt Callow, portrayed by Ben Wang. This narrative approach follows a successful franchise pattern, as the original 2012 movie opened in March, while the other four installments debuted the weekend before Thanksgiving and captured the No. 1 spot despite heavy holiday competition.

Competitor Analysis: Focker-in-Law and Hexed

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping benefited significantly from the underwhelming performances of its primary new competitors during the Thanksgiving window. Ariana Grande comedy sequel Focker-in-Law debuted at No. 2 with an estimated $26.4 million, marking the lowest opening weekend for the entire four-film franchise without inflation adjustments. Despite costing $90 million to produce, the film is positioned to turn a solid profit by the end of its theatrical run. Meanwhile, Disney animated movie Hexed struggled considerably, entering at No. 3 with a five-day total of just $32 million against a reported $200 million budget.

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Comparing Failures of Hexed and Godzilla Minus Zero

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping stands in stark contrast to the financial struggles faced by other major holiday releases that failed to recoup their production costs. Hexed is pacing slightly above Disney's 2023 Thanksgiving bomb Wish, which grossed $19.7 million over three days and $31.6 million over five days. Even if Hexed maintains its current lead over Wish globally, it will likely fall far short of its estimated $500 million break-even point. Similarly, Godzilla Minus Zero, which debuted with the largest domestic opening for a live-action non-English movie, collapsed with the franchise's worst sophomore drop in history and is expected to fall off the Top 10 chart entirely.

Remaining Chart Positions and Upcoming Releases

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping's dominance pushed other notable titles down the rankings, including Johnny Depp Christmas Carol adaptation Ebenezer, which slipped from No. 3 to No. 4 with an 8 percent weekly rise. Sylvester Stallone biopic I Play Rocky fell further from No. 2 to No. 5 with a 26 percent drop, while The Cat in the Hat slid from No. 4 to No. 7, passing $50 million domestically but failing to recover its $90 million budget. New entries filling the lower half of the Top 10 include the inspirational biopic Hershey at No. 6, Netflix's The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth at No. 8, Adam Driver mafia movie Paper Tiger at No. 9, and A24 dramedy Club Kid at No. 10.