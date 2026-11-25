Lionsgate's Hunger Games prequel sets a franchise record with $15.98 million on Tuesday. Hexed and Focker In-Law compete for second place during the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Lionsgate's " Hunger Games" prequel "Sunrise on the Reaping" continues to power the domestic box office, earning a leading $15.98 million on Tuesday. Those ticket sales rank as the franchise's best Tuesday haul, above 2013's "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," which grossed $15.96 million on its first Tuesday (not adjusted for inflation). "Sunrise on the Reaping" is expected to tower over two newcomers - Universal's comedy " Focker In-Law" and Disney's animated adventure "" - through the competitive Thanksgiving frame. The dystopian prequel, set 25 years before the events of the original " Hunger Games" saga, has generated $148 million in North America and more than $250 million globally to date. Fueled by positive word-of-mouth, "Sunrise on the Reaping" looks to add $80 million to $90 million over the five-day holiday frame.

Hunger Games Prequel Sets Franchise Tuesday Record

Lionsgate has firmly established its dominance at the box office with "Sunrise on the Reaping," which outperformed all previous entries in the series regarding Tuesday earnings. The film's opening week numbers significantly exceed the $15.96 million recorded by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" on its initial Tuesday in 2013. This historic performance underscores the enduring appeal of the dystopian franchise and the strong consumer demand for the new installment. The movie's success is driven by its narrative position as a prequel, exploring events twenty-five years prior to the original saga. Audiences have responded positively, generating word-of-mouth that supports a projected additional $80 million to $90 million over the five-day Thanksgiving period.

Also read The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping Movie Death Count and Impact Analysis

Hexed Budgeted at $200 Million Faces High Stakes Debut

In terms of new releases, "Hexed" got off to a slow start with $2.1 million in previews. Through the long weekend, the $200 million-budgeted fantasy comedy is aiming for $40 million to $45 million from 3,725 theaters. Tuesday returns are slightly above 2023's "Wish" and 2021's "Encanto," two of Disney's prior Thanksgiving releases. "Wish" collected $1.8 million in previews and then opened to $31.6 million over the five-day frame, while "Encanto" pulled in $1.5 million in previews before launching to $40.6 million between Wednesday and Sunday. Those are troubling points of comparison because both of those movies wound up as money-losers in their theatrical runs. (While Disney's animated sequels like "Moana 2" and "Zootopia 2" are among the biggest Thanksgiving offerings of all time, the studio has struggled with original fare in post-pandemic times.) "Wish" tapped out with $254 million worldwide on a $200 million budget. "Encanto," whose box office run was hobbled by Covid-related closures, left theaters with $260 million on a $150 million budget. Those aren't embarrassing tallies, except that cinema operators keep about half of ticket sales. In the case of "Hexed," which follows a teen girl who discovers magical powers, word-of-mouth will factor in the film's box office longevity.

Focker In-Law Targets $45 Million With Star Power

"Focker In-Law" didn't have Tuesday previews; showtimes will begin on Wednesday. It's similarly targeting a debut of $40 million to $45 million over its first five days. "Focker In-Law" was produced for $90 million (split between Universal and Paramount), a hefty budget for a theatrical comedy. The studios were willing to spend big, however, because the three prior films in the "Focker" universe were major box office winners. "Meet the Parents," which debuted 26 years ago and starred Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro as mismatched in-laws Greg Focker and Jack Byrnes, generated $330 million worldwide and inspired two commercially successful sequels, 2004's "Meet the Fockers" ($522 million worldwide) and 2010's "Little Fockers" ($310 million worldwide). In this installment, Ariana Grande joins the fun as the girlfriend of Greg's son Henry (Skyler Gisondo) who meets the family as they gather for Jack's 80th birthday party.

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Black Bear Acquires Thriller Seeker With Tomlinson

Black Bear Buys Thriller 'Seeker,' Starring 'Obsession's' Cooper Tomlinson and 'Off Campus' Actor Mika Abdalla (EXCLUSIVE). This acquisition marks a strategic move for Black Bear in securing talent-driven projects for future distribution. Cooper Tomlinson and Mika Abdalla are set to lead the thriller, adding to the growing slate of independent and specialty releases seeking audience attention amidst major studio holidays. The deal highlights the ongoing activity in the film market beyond the traditional blockbuster season, as distributors look to secure quality content with proven cast appeal.

Box Office Projections for Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

The competitive landscape for the Thanksgiving frame is defined by the clash between the established "Hunger Games" franchise and new studio releases. "Sunrise on the Reaping" is positioned to hold the top spot, leveraging its record-breaking Tuesday numbers and strong holiday appeal. Meanwhile, "Hexed" and "Focker In-Law" are locked in a battle for second place, each carrying significant budget expectations. The performance of these films will likely influence distribution strategies and marketing approaches for upcoming holiday season releases. Industry analysts are closely monitoring word-of-mouth metrics, particularly for "Hexed," to determine if it can avoid the financial pitfalls faced by Disney's recent original animated features.