'Hershey' and 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' also head to the big screen for the five-day holiday weekend.

is expected to earn north of $60 million and could hit upwards of $80 million and beyond. The $150 million-budgeted film hopes to build on solid word of mouth, earning an A- CinemaScore and holding a 94 score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 68 from critics.

'Hexed' Review: Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones Lead a Disney Fantasy More Enchanting in Its Spectacle Than Its Storytelling is already off to a killer start this week, notching the highest-grossing opening Monday domestically in the history of the franchise that kicked off with 2012’s Jennifer Lawrence-leddebuted with the fifth-biggest launch in Lionsgate history, which also ranked No. 5 among 2026 domestic openings for all studios. Its $56 million domestic sum on Friday gave the new prequel film the third-best debut Friday in franchise history, behindabout his hopes to work with author Suzanne Collins on bringing the franchise back to the big screen.

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Joseph Zada stars in the new movie as Haymitch Abernathy, whom Woody Harrelson portrayed for the first four titles.in 3,725 North American theaters on Wednesday, with the studio projecting a five-day opening around $45 million. Directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand’s movie, which carries a hefty budget north of $200 million, is expected to draw females and families, with the coming weeks clear of new animated competition until Paramount’sHexed , which centers on a mother and her teenage daughter grappling with the girl’s magical powers.

The film holds a 66 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critic Angie Han writing in, marking the fourth feature in the series that kicked off with the original 2000 release. As the series’ first installment in 16 years,launches in more than 3,350 North American locations on Wednesday, with the studio projecting around $45 million for the five-day frame.

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Universal split the $90 million budget with Paramount Pictures — which co-produces and handles international distribution — as the film is projected to collect an additional $30 million from 62 international territories. Given the challenges for theatrical comedies in recent years, the budget — down from the reported $100 million for the most recent franchise entry, 2010’s— takes over in the director’s chair.

He follows Jay Roach, who helmed the first two titles, and Chris Weitz, who directedslipped a bit with its $30.8 million opening . Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro reprise their franchise roles alongside newcomer Ariana Grande, with all three stars being central to the global marketing.

Grande, who becomes a Thanksgiving mainstay after dominating the frame for the past two years with thefeatures, plays the potential daughter-in-law to Greg Focker as she gets to know their family. Critics haven’t needed a lie detector test to share their honest opinions on the latest sequel that holds a challenging 28 percent critical score from Rotten Tomatoes, far below the original’s 85 score but thankfully above, starring Finn Wittrock as chocolate pioneer Milton S. Hershey and Alexandra Daddario as wife Catherine.

Director Mark Waters’ movie launches in 2,275 theaters, with Scheck. After helming the original film, Quentin Tarantino penned the script for the follow-up that David Fincher stepped in to direct. Set to begin streaming Dec. 23, the new movie hits 550 Imax screens worldwide and focuses on Pitt’s stuntman and fixer navigating Hollywood in the late 1970s.

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