Celebrities showcased method dressing at the Sunrise on the Reaping premiere in NYC. See how Jennifer Lawrence, Mckenna Grace, and others honored The Hunger Games legacy.

The highly anticipated premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping gathered major stars on Monday night at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. The event served as a showcase for method dressing, where actors embodied their characters through fashion choices. This approach to red carpet style was particularly evident in the detailed costumes worn by the cast members present.

Mckenna Grace Symbolic Cobalt Blue Gown

Mckenna Grace, who plays Maysilee Donner, wore a custom cobalt-blue liquid-organza gown by Pamella Roland. The strapless dress featured a column silhouette and a plunging neckline with a formfitting draped bodice. A crystal Mockingjay motif embellished the front, directly referencing the film's iconography. She also wore blue wings to recreate Katniss Everdeen's transformation from Catching Fire. Her accessories included pieces from Simon G. Jewelry's pre-fall 2026 collection.

Also read Hunger Games Cast Reunites for Sunrise on the Reaping Premiere Amid Emotional Set Stories

Jennifer Lawrence Rose Embellished Silk Coatdress

Jennifer Lawrence, the Oscar-winning actress from the original franchise, chose a long-sleeve silk coatdress with a furry white collar. The black fabric of the gown was contrasted by a line of cascading roses running from the waistline down one side. This look was styled by Molly Dickson and featured significant symbolic elements. Her styling choice emphasized the dramatic and emotional weight of the franchise's history.

Elle Fanning Vintage Makeup Compact Details

Elle Fanning wore a neutral design by Sarah Burton that featured a full tulle skirt and a fitted bodice. The bodice was completely embellished with vintage makeup compacts, mirrors, powder puffs, and lipsticks. This unique texture was complemented by a compact-adorned headpiece created by Stephen Jones. Fanning accessorized with Cartier jewelry for the evening. Her stylist, Samantha McMillen, curated this distinctive and textured look.

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Rachel Zegler Emerald Couture Drama

Rachel Zegler, known for her role in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, wore a Zuhair Murad fall 2026 couture dress. The strapless gown was emerald in color with a peekaboo lace element at the neckline. It featured a fitted silhouette with a long skirt and train that trailed on the carpet. Zegler completed the look with Jimmy Choo heels and Chopard jewelry. Stylist Sarah Slutsky Tooley curated this dramatic ensemble.

Amandla Stenberg Soft Pastel Silk Chiffon

Amandla Stenberg, who played Rue in the 2012 film, brought soft pastels to the event. She wore a strapless design by an unnamed designer crafted from silk chiffon. The dress featured tiered elements and fabric draping. Muted floral motifs were featured all over the garment, offering a softer aesthetic compared to the other method dresses.

Film Plot and Theological Release Details

Sunrise on the Reaping is the latest prequel in The Hunger Games film series. It follows The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and is set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen enters the arena. The story follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games. Maysilee Donner is portrayed by Mckenna Grace in this installment. The movie hits theaters on Friday.