Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping earned $83.6M this Thanksgiving, beating Focker In-Law and Hexed as overall holiday sales dropped 24% from last year.

Lionsgate's dystopian franchise returned to its former glory this Thanksgiving with "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" leading a crowded holiday box office. The prequel film generated $83.6 million from 4,018 venues between Wednesday and Sunday, securing a dominant first-place finish for the five-day holiday period.

This strong performance overshadowed two new releases, including the Universal comedy "Focker In-Law" and Disney's animated "Hexed."

The film's total has now reached $231 million in North America and $431.7 million worldwide after just ten days of release. This rapid earnings trajectory has already surpassed the entire theatrical run of 2023's prequel, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," which made $363 million globally. Industry observers view this success as a significant return to the heights achieved by the original series starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.

Overall Holiday Sales Drop 24 Percent

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Despite the individual success of the top film, the overall Thanksgiving box office experienced a significant decline compared to previous years. Rentrak reported that the lineup generated between $220 million and $222 million across all films, representing a drop of approximately 24 percent from last year. In 2025, the holiday haul reached $293 million, fueled by major releases like "Zootopia 2" and "Wicked: For Good."

The comparison to 2024 highlights the scale of the current shortfall, as that year set a record for the holiday with $422 million in total earnings. That record was driven by blockbusters such as "Moana 2," "Wicked," and "Gladiator II." David A. Gross, publisher of the box office newsletter FranchiseRe, described the current weekend as slow, noting a lack of urgency in the market beyond the Hunger Games performance.

Focker In-Law Launches With $39.5 Million

Universal's comedy "Focker In-Law" entered the race in second place, launching with $39.5 million from 3,382 venues over its first five days. The film earned $26.4 million during the traditional three-day weekend, a figure analysts consider encouraging for the fourth installment in a comedy franchise that has spanned twenty-six years. The movie stars Ariana Grande alongside series veterans Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.

While the film did not replicate the nostalgic success of Disney's "The Devil Wears Prada 2," which earned $76 million over three days, the numbers support its $90 million production budget split between Universal and Paramount. Overseas markets contributed an additional $21 million from sixty-two territories, bringing the worldwide total to $60.6 million. The studio hopes the sequel will maintain theatrical momentum to justify the investment.

Disney Animated Hexed Struggles At No 3

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Disney's animated feature "Hexed" opened at number three with $31 million from 3,725 locations over five days, including $20 million during the standard weekend. The film's performance falls short of the family-friendly juggernauts Disney typically delivers, such as "Frozen 2" or "Moana 2." The studio has faced challenges with original animated offerings in the post-pandemic era, as seen with the 2024 release "Wish" and the 2022 film "Strange World."

With a production cost exceeding $200 million, "Hexed" requires significant staying power to recoup its investment. International ticket sales added $25 million from fifty territories, resulting in a global total of $57 million. The film, directed by Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn, features the voice of Hailee Steinfeld as a teenager who discovers magical powers in the world of witches.

Theater Owners Look To December For Growth

Although the Thanksgiving numbers were down, theater owners remain optimistic about the broader yearly trend. Domestic ticket sales are currently nineteen percent above the same point in 2025. This positive trajectory is expected to accelerate in December with the release of "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Dune: Part III." Industry experts anticipate these titles will fuel the biggest weekend in box office history.

The current landscape highlights the continued dominance of established franchises over original content. While "Hexed" received an "A-" grade on CinemaScore exit polls, indicating audience satisfaction, the modest earnings reflect a market hungry for proven intellectual property. Disney's recent struggles with original animation underscore the risks involved in producing high-budget films without built-in fan bases.