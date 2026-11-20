Joseph Zada leads the cast for the sixth film in the Lionsgate franchise that last hit theaters with 2023 prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.'

franchise grossed $21 million in Thursday previews before hitting 4,018 North American theaters on Friday. This gives it the second-best previews figure for the franchise, behind only the $25.2 million that 2013’s, but other sources expected that it would open much higher and potentially earn between $100 million and $130 million, which now appears the more likely outcome.

Adapting author Suzanne Collins’ prequel novel that was published last year, director‘s movie carries a production budget of roughly $150 million as it revitalizes the franchise in telling a story set 24 years before the events of the original 2008 book.stars Haymitch Abernathy, providing the backstory for the character whom Woody Harrelson brought to life in the first four movies. The cast forfranchise’s five films have surpassed $3.3 billion at the global box office, with the series coming off of its lowest-performing entry with 2023 prequel.

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Starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler and Hunter Schafer, that one disappointed in opening to $44 million domestically before ending its run with $166.4 million domestically and a global sum of $361.8 million.holds a 67 critical score on Rotten Tomatoes as it lags behind the franchise’s first four movies but bests the 64 percent approval forTallinn Black Nights Film Festival “Learn From the Mistakes of Mentors”: The Head of Tallinn’s Discovery Campus Is All About Bridging Film Education and Industry