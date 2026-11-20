The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping sets a major box office record with $21.25 million in previews, signaling a strong return for the franchise under director Francis Lawrence.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has officially shattered box office expectations by securing the highest preview gross for any film in the franchise since 2013. Director Francis Lawrence's sixth installment generated a staggering $21.25 million in domestic previews on Thursday. This figure completely eclipses the previous benchmark held by The Odyssey, which recorded $17.6 million during its own early screenings last year.

The new prequel has effectively seized the title of the second-largest preview total for the entire year of 2026. Only Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with a massive $72 million in previews, has achieved higher numbers to date. Industry analysts suggest that while Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday may eventually eclipse these figures, the current performance of the Hunger Games prequel remains a remarkable milestone for the studio.

Also read 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' Eyes $160M-$190M Global Box Office Opening

Sunrise on the Reaping stands alongside other major contenders for year-end preview records, including Dune: Part Three and Jumanji: Open World. However, the current trajectory of the film suggests it has already cemented its place among the most anticipated releases of the calendar. The film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Mckenna Grace, Glenn Close, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Ben Wang, Whitney Peak, Maya Hawke, Iris Apatow, Elle Fanning, and Jesse Plemons.

The narrative bridges a significant gap in the franchise timeline by introducing a younger version of Haymitch Abernathy. Joseph Zada portrays the character in these youthful years, offering a stark contrast to Woody Harrelson's iconic depiction in the original four films. This casting choice allows audiences to explore the origins of one of the most complex figures in the series lore.

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Notably, every installment in the franchise except the original film debuted in the pre-Thanksgiving frame. This historical consistency makes direct comparisons highly relevant for industry watchers. Sunrise on the Reaping has effectively reversed the declining box office trend that plagued the series since 2014.

The film has returned performance levels to nearly match Catching Fire, which remains the highest-grossing entry in the entire franchise history. The story focuses on the 50th annual Hunger Games, a pivotal event where Haymitch competed as a teenager before his rise to fame. This context adds significant weight to the current commercial success.

Early critical reception supports the optimistic box office data. The film holds a 95% Verified Hot audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, a significant improvement over Catching Fire's 89% score. Critics have awarded the film a 68% Tomatometer score, ranking it as the fifth-best in the franchise.

If the film maintains this momentum, projections suggest an opening weekend gross of $133.3 million. Such a debut would place it as the third-best opening in franchise history. Long-term worldwide projections estimate a total haul of $733.5 million, further solidifying its position in the top tier of the series.

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With a reported production budget of approximately $200 million, a successful run would reestablish Lionsgate as a dominant force in the box office arena. A debut exceeding $100 million would mark the first time a Lionsgate film has achieved this milestone since Mockingjay - Part 2 eleven years ago.

The film is scheduled for release on November 20, 2026, with a runtime of 158 minutes and a PG-13 rating. The combination of strong previews, positive early reviews, and nostalgic appeal positions Sunrise on the Reaping as a major event for global cinema audiences.