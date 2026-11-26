The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping tracks for an $85 million five-day holiday haul, trailing Catching Fire but building on a strong $268 million global start.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is maintaining its strong performance at the box office as it closes in on another major milestone. The prequel is projecting an earnings total of at least $58 million from Friday through Sunday, marking the weekend segment of the holiday period. This weekend forecast represents a 51% decline from its nearly $120 million opening weekend, a common trajectory for major franchise entries in their second week of release.

Holiday Box Office Tracking Details

Late week figures indicate that the prequel is on track to earn at least $58 million from Friday through Sunday. That specific number would represent a 51% decline from its nearly $120 million opening weekend. Meanwhile, its five-day Thanksgiving projection remains at $85 million or more based on recent earnings. The latest data shows that Sunrise on the Reaping is trailing 2013's Catching Fire, which earned $20.8 million on the day before Thanksgiving. Catching Fire also earned $109.9 million over its five-day Thanksgiving period in 2013, setting a high bar for franchise performance.

Also read Ranking The Hunger Games Most Heartbreaking Deaths Including Sunrise Reaping

Franchise Historical Context

If Sunrise on the Reaping meets its $85 million projection, it could record the second-biggest five-day Thanksgiving total in the franchise history. The film has grossed more than $268 million worldwide so far, of which $163.3 million comes from the domestic box office. It reportedly had a production budget of $150 million. By comparison, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire had a reported production budget of $130 million, highlighting the escalating costs of modern blockbuster productions.

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Industry Audience Behavior

Movies typically see a dip in attendance on Thanksgiving Day, followed by a surge on Black Friday. Whether Sunrise on the Reaping can maintain its momentum throughout the five-day holiday period remains to be seen. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the sixth film in Lionsgate's franchise based on Suzanne Collins' novels. The ongoing commercial success of the series underscores the enduring appeal of Suzanne Collins' literary universe to global audiences.

Financial Outlook and Next Steps

The domestic box office contribution of $163.3 million demonstrates significant local engagement despite the steep weekend decline. Industry analysts will monitor Black Friday attendance figures closely to determine if the film can recover from the Thanksgiving Day dip. The final five-day total will likely confirm its standing relative to previous holiday releases in the franchise timeline.