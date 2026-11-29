Lionsgate's Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has eclipsed the entire box office run of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. See details on global earnings and future projections.

Lionsgate's Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has officially surpassed $419.18 million in global box office earnings after just ten days on the big screen. This impressive financial milestone comes less than two weeks into the film's theatrical run and marks a significant victory for the studio in a competitive holiday marketplace. The movie's rapid ascent highlights the enduring power of the dystopian franchise as it returns to its action-heavy roots with a young Haymitch Abernathy.

The film's financial trajectory has been nothing short of spectacular, driven by a massive domestic haul and steady international growth. North America contributed $231.6 million to the global total, while overseas markets added $187.5 million. This performance officially eclipses the entire theatrical run of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which concluded with a total of $363 million worldwide. The gap between the two entries is substantial and underscores the strong consumer appetite for the original saga's core elements.

Also read Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping Soundtrack Features Noah Kahan and Taylor Swift

Thanksgiving proved to be a major revenue driver for the studio, with the film feasting on an $84 million boost during the holiday period. Over the five-day holiday frame, the movie grossed $83.5 million, cementing its status as the dominant force at the domestic box office. This momentum followed a $119.3 million opening weekend, making it one of only five movies this year to launch above the $100 million mark. The studio expects this resilience to continue through the end of the year.

International markets have played a crucial role in the film's broad appeal, with the United Kingdom emerging as the top-performing territory outside of North America. The UK added $29.2 million to the global total, while Australia contributed $15.6 million. Germany and France also showed strong interest, adding $14 million and $12.8 million respectively. These figures highlight the franchise's ability to attract audiences across diverse global demographics far beyond its American origins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The production budget for this sixth installment was reported at $150 million, excluding an extensive worldwide marketing campaign. Lionsgate theatrical distribution chief Kevin Grayson highlighted the exceptional nature of these results for a sixth entry in a long-running series. Grayson noted that while the previous prequel was well-received, this film delivers the specific scale and scope that audiences have been demanding. The return to the arena games has clearly resonated with viewers, leading to sustained interest and repeat business.

Lionsgate officials also reported a notable shift in the audience demographic for this release. While the franchise has traditionally skewed female, there has been a significant uptick in interest among men and boys since the opening weekend. This demographic expansion, combined with strong ticket sales in premium large formats, has helped drive higher average ticket prices. Premium formats accounted for 30 percent of total ticket sales, with IMAX alone contributing $38.7 million globally.

The performance of Sunrise on the Reaping invites direct comparison to the original saga that began in 2012. The first Hunger Games film ignited with $152 million, followed by Catching Fire at $158 million. Mockingjay Part 1 earned $121 million, and Mockingjay Part 2 brought in $102 million. Catching Fire remains the highest-grossing entry in the series at $865 million, a benchmark that this new prequel may challenge given its current pace.

Looking ahead, Lionsgate anticipates strong momentum heading into the late-year holiday season. Kevin Grayson stated that the studio sees continued growth until late December, a period that includes the release of Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday. These upcoming titles are collectively referred to by the studio as DunesDay, an event that could test the staying power of Sunrise on the Reaping. For now, however, the film remains on a strong upward trajectory with enthusiastic word-of-mouth driving further success.