Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens with $80M-$120M domestic estimates. Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 74% score. See how it compares to franchise records.

The highly anticipated fantasy thriller Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to hit theaters this Friday, marking a significant moment for the dystopian franchise. This film serves as the second prequel in the series, arriving just as global audiences prepare to engage with the latest installment of one of cinema's most enduring intellectual properties. The release triggers immediate speculation regarding its financial performance and critical reception in a competitive marketplace.

Industry analysts have released official predictions indicating that Sunrise on the Reaping is expected to earn between 80 million and 120 million domestically during its opening weekend. These figures are derived from current market trends, audience interest levels, and the historical performance of previous entries in the Hunger Games series. The projected domestic range suggests a strong debut, though it remains within the bounds of standard expectations for major franchise films.

Also read Box Office: ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Targets Huge Debut Above $100 Million

On a global scale, the film is predicted to generate a total haul of upwards of 300 million worldwide. This specific figure, while impressive, would technically fall short of the all-time franchise record for opening week performance. Consequently, if the projection holds true, this prequel would secure the second-largest opening in the history of the series. The gap between the predicted global total and the existing record leaves room for variability depending on international market dynamics.

Despite falling short of the top spot in initial projections, the potential for Sunrise on the Reaping to surpass the milestone remains viable. Word-of-mouth sentiment and sustained audience engagement over the following weeks could push the total past the historic threshold. The success of previous entries in the franchise, particularly those starring Jennifer Lawrence, demonstrated that initial box office numbers are not the sole indicator of long-term commercial viability for the series.

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With the press embargo now lifted, the first wave of reviews for Sunrise on the Reaping has been published and analyzed. On the popular review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds an average score of 74 percent. This score allows the movie to barely clinch the Certified Fresh badge, indicating a generally positive reception from critics who have evaluated the film prior to its general release.

This critical score represents an improvement over the performance of the previous franchise entry, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. However, it still falls short of the ratings achieved by the original run of films led by Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen. The narrative focus of Sunrise on the Reaping shifts the perspective to Haymitch Abernathy, a character previously portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original trilogy and earlier prequel.

The story is set several decades before Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss makes her debut in the 74th Games. In this installment, Joseph Zola plays the younger version of Haymitch as he is forced to compete in the 50th Games. The film is based on the latest entry in Suzanne Collins' dystopian book series, which established a new franchise record by selling over 1.5 million copies globally in its first week. This literary success underscores the deep-rooted fan base that supports the upcoming cinematic adaptation.

The ensemble cast of Sunrise on the Reaping features a diverse group of actors contributing to the story's depth. Joining Joseph Zola in the lead role are notable performers such as Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, and Ralph Fiennes. Additional cast members include Glenn Close, Whitney Peak, and Kieran Culkin, who bring their respective talents to support the central narrative of the 50th Games.

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The production is helmed by franchise mainstay Francis Lawrence, who returns to direct from a screenplay written by Billy Ray. Lawrence's involvement provides continuity in visual style and tone, linking this prequel to the previous films in the series. The combination of experienced direction and a star-studded cast aims to elevate the material beyond standard sequel fatigue and engage both long-time fans and new viewers.

Critical outlets have begun to voice their opinions, with Collider's senior author Jake awarding the film a strong 8 out of 10. He praised the dark tone and talented cast, noting that the film is capped off by a coda that will warm the hearts of franchise devotees. He wrote that it is an improvement on the previous prequel, both in terms of how it tells its story and how it sits in the wider storyline.

Other major publications have also weighed in, with ScreenRant awarding the film a 6 out of 10. The outlet stated that it delivers on what most viewers will hope to get from it, suggesting a solid if perhaps not groundbreaking experience. Meanwhile, CBR provided its own assessment, contributing to the growing body of critical consensus ahead of the wide release.

As the gong approaches for the theatrical release, the industry watches closely to see if the critical acclaim and strong cast can translate into box office dominance. The coming week will reveal whether the predicted 80 million to 120 million domestic opening is accurate and if global totals can exceed the 300 million mark. The response to Sunrise on the Reaping will likely influence future decisions regarding the extended Hunger Games universe and the potential for further explorations into the history of the Games.