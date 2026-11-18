Lionsgate projects an $85 million debut for Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, though exhibitors forecast $125 million, potentially surpassing prior franchise records in 2026.

Highly anticipated prequel Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is tracking for a significant theatrical launch, with industry analysts offering divergent forecasts for its opening weekend performance. While studio estimates suggest a solid start, exhibitors predict a substantially higher audience turnout that could redefine the series' commercial standing in the modern cinema landscape.

Lionsgate has set an internal projection of $85 million for the film's domestic debut, establishing a conservative benchmark for success. However, theater owners and distribution experts believe the actual opening could reach $125 million, driven by intense fan engagement and strong early word-of-mouth. This potential surge positions the sixth entry in the franchise to compete with the highest-grossing opening weekends of the decade.

Also read The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping Release Date And Book Reading Order

Comparing Prequel Financial Projections

If the film crosses the $100 million threshold, it will join an exclusive group of theatrical releases to achieve that benchmark in 2026. This anticipated performance far exceeds the debut of 2023's The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , which opened with $44 million domestically before grossing $363 million worldwide. The previous prequel was produced on a budget of approximately $100 million, whereas Sunrise on the Reaping carries a production cost exceeding $150 million.

The financial expectations for this installment are rooted in the historical success of the broader franchise. The original Hunger Games film opened to $152 million in 2012, setting a high bar for subsequent entries. Catching Fire followed with $158 million in 2013, while Mockingjay - Part 1 and Mockingjay - Part 2 debuted with $121 million and $102 million, respectively. The current projections suggest Sunrise on the Reaping may recover the highest opening among all recent franchise installments.

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Joseph Zada Leads Prequel Cast

Based on Suzanne Collins' novel, the narrative transports audiences to Panem 24 years before the events of the original film. The story centers on a young Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by Joseph Zada, as he enters the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. This special edition of the competition mandates that each district send twice its usual number of tributes into the arena, increasing the stakes for the young protagonist.

The ensemble cast features notable performers reprising or introducing key roles from the established universe. Whitney Peak stars as Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch's girlfriend, while Ralph Fiennes appears as President Snow. Jesse Plemons plays Plutarch Heavensbee, and Elle Fanning portrays a younger version of Effie Trinket. Glenn Close joins the cast as Drusilla Sickle, adding weight to the political intrigue of the Capitol.

Francis Lawrence Returns to Direct

Francis Lawrence returns to the director's chair, having helmed every previous installment of the franchise except the original 2012 film. His continued direction provides continuity in tone and visual style, bridging the gap between the new prequel and the original series. In the earlier films, Woody Harrelson portrayed the older Haymitch, who served as a mentor to Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

Critical reception has begun to shape public perception ahead of the wide release. Early reviews describe the film as a gripping, emotionally devastating addition to the series. Critics note that the prequel reminds audiences why the franchise remains culturally significant, highlighting the character development of young Haymitch. The Rotten Tomatoes scores indicate a strong positive response, suggesting that critical acclaim may further boost ticket sales during the opening weekend.

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The film's ability to capture the intense fan base and attract new viewers will determine its long-term box office trajectory. With a production budget over $150 million, the film needs to perform well internationally to maximize returns. The theatrical release marks a pivotal moment for Lionsgate, testing the enduring appeal of the dystopian genre in a rapidly changing entertainment market.