Lionsgate's Hunger Games prequel dominates the domestic box office with $120 million, while Peter Farrelly's I Play Rocky debuts at second place ahead of the holiday weekend.

The pre-Thanksgiving weekend box office was decisively shaped by two major studio releases that captured audience attention and drove substantial revenue. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has emerged as the clear leader, while the Sylvester Stallone biopic I Play Rocky secured a strong second-place finish against stiff competition.

Box Office Dominance And Opening Numbers

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is projected to conclude its opening weekend with a massive three-day gross of $120 million at the domestic box office. This figure marks the strongest debut for the franchise since 2014, when Mockingjay - Part 1 earned $121.9 million, and stands as the fourth-best opening in the series' history. The film plays in 4,018 theaters, representing the widest release ever granted by Lionsgate to any installment in the franchise. Its performance also secures the spot for the second-best domestic debut ever recorded for a prequel film, trailing only Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which opened with $155.1 million.

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Coming in a respectable second place is I Play Rocky, which debuted with a projected three-day total of $9.3 million. The film started with a limited run in 29 theaters before expanding wide to 2,477 screens on November 20. Its cumulative domestic gross has reached $10.4 million. While the figure is modest compared to the hunger games giant, it positions the film well to capture additional market share during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period.

Franchise Details And Star Power

Sunrise on the Reaping serves as the sixth installment in a film franchise that has generated $3.3 billion globally. Set 24 years prior to the original series, the narrative focuses on the reaping of the 50th annual Hunger Games. The film stars Joseph Zada as the young Haymitch, a character previously portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the earlier films. The cast also includes renowned actors Ralph Fiennes, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, and Glenn Close, lending significant prestige to the project.

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I Play Rocky is directed by Peter Farrelly and delves into the life of Sylvester Stallone. The film chronicles the actor's journey from a struggling performer to a Hollywood icon, emphasizing the perseverance required to create the beloved Rocky character. Running for 127 minutes and rated PG-13, the biopic has a reported production budget of roughly $30 million. Although the current box office numbers need to climb further to recoup that investment, the film's timing during the holiday season offers a strategic advantage for driving ticket sales.

Competitors Falling And Moving Down

The arrival of these two new releases has disrupted the existing chart, pushing Johnny Depp's Christmas Carol adaptation from the number one spot directly to number three. The film is projected to suffer a week-on-week drop of 59 percent. This decline is slightly steeper than the sophomore drop experienced by Depp's previous number one debut, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which fell 52.7 percent during its corresponding frame.

Other films also experienced shifts in ranking. The Cat in the Hat and Godzilla Minus Zero fell two positions each, settling at number four and number five respectively, after occupying the top three spots the previous weekend. The Bollywood epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend dropped from number four to number nine, while the Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything moved from number five to number six.

Future Outlook And Holiday Impact

Despite their current victories, the top two films face immediate pressure from a wave of new releases arriving later in the week. Multiple major titles are scheduled to hit theaters on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, setting the stage for intense competition during the prime holiday viewing window. These upcoming entries include the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood sequel titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the Disney animated feature Hexed, and the comedy sequel Focker-in-Law.

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While the upcoming holiday frame is likely to benefit both Sunrise on the Reaping and I Play Rocky due to their broad mainstream appeal, the influx of new content will test their staying power. You Can See Everything remains on track to pass the $100 million milestone by the end of its theatrical run, and Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has achieved the distinction of being the highest-grossing Indian movie at the domestic box office. The coming days will determine if the holiday crowds can sustain the momentum of the current leaders against these fresh competitors.