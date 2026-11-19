Discover the full soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, including the five featured songs, the 29-track album details, and vinyl variants.

The release of the complete musical landscape for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has provided fans with an expansive audio experience that extends far beyond the cinematic narrative. While the film focuses on the early life of Haymitch Abernathy, the sonic identity relies heavily on the Covey and District 12 traditions established in the franchise history. The official album, titled The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping - The Album, was released one week prior to the theatrical premiere, allowing audiences to engage with the music before viewing the film in cinemas. Lionsgate and MCA collaborated with a diverse group of artists to curate a collection that is almost exclusively written, performed, and produced specifically for this installment in the dystopian saga.

The movie utilizes five specific tracks that are woven directly into the plot of Haymitch Abernathy's journey as a tribute in the 50th Hunger Games. The first song, "The Raven" performed by Whitney Peak, establishes the atmosphere at the very start of the film during the establishing shots of District 12, twenty-four years before Katniss Everdeen's story begins. Lenore Dove Baird sings this track in the meadow on the morning of the reaping, setting the emotional tone for the upcoming events as Haymitch comes to see her.

Also read Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping Premiere Red Carpet Style

The second track, also by Whitney Peak, is titled "The Goose and the Common." This song plays during the Second Quarter Quell when Haymitch is poisoned by water and survives by consuming a charcoal tablet. As he lies on the ground recovering, the sound of birds flying overhead introduces Lenore's singing, connecting the natural world to the harsh reality of the Games. The third song, "The Old Therebefore" by Scot Greenan, appears after the conclusion of the 50th Hunger Games. It is performed by Burdock Everdeen at the funeral for fallen tributes Maysilee Donner, Wyatt Callow, and Louella McCoy, originally bringing back a melody introduced by Rachel Zegler's character in the previous prequel.

The fourth musical moment arrives in the epilogue, which jumps forward beyond the events of Mockingjay. Here, Jennifer Lawrence returns to sing a new rendition of "Deep in the Meadow (Lullaby)" while Haymitch, played by Woody Harrelson, celebrates his birthday without a reaping. This scene includes an exchange with Katniss and Peeta Mellark, played by Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, grounding the song in nostalgia and memory. The final song, "Draw You Out" by Noah Kahan, plays over the early credits and was written exclusively for the film, highlighting the main cast members as the screen fades to black.

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Beyond the five songs heard in the theater, the complete soundtrack offers a significantly larger body of work that explores the musical themes of the rebellion and the districts. The album contains a total of 29 songs with a combined runtime of one hour and 40 minutes. This extensive collection includes tracks that are not featured in the final cut but provide deeper context to the world of Panem. The recording process involved a massive array of artists recruited by Lionsgate and MCA to ensure authenticity and emotional depth, including Mckenna Grace performing "Half Alive" and Stevie Nicks contributing a remix of "Doing The Best That I Can."

The inclusion of these additional tracks allows for a more immersive experience for fans who wish to explore the cultural fabric of District 12 and the broader region. Songs like "The Old Therebefore" gain new layers of meaning when heard in the context of the full album, which ties together the musical heritage of the Covey and the resistance. The album serves as both a companion to the film and a standalone artistic statement on the history of the Hunger Games, featuring artists such as Madison Cunningham and The Cure.

Lionsgate has released multiple physical formats for collectors, ensuring that the soundtrack is available through various retail channels. There are eight limited edition vinyl variants designed to appeal to dedicated fans of the franchise. These include the First Pressing Pretty With A Purpose 2LP, the District 12 Edition Volcanic Ash 2LP, and the Capitol Edition Elegance Is Authority 2LP. Each variant offers a unique aesthetic that reflects specific themes or locations within the movie.

Retailer exclusives provide additional options for purchasing the vinyl records. Target offers the exclusive Wild Sunflower 2LP, while Amazon provides the Sweetshop 2LP. Indie Store carries the Sage Mist 2LP, Barnes & Noble has the Songbird Sky 2LP, and Walmart features the Meadowgold 2LP. In addition to the limited editions, a standard black 2LP featuring James Newton Howard's score is available, along with various CD options for those who prefer digital audio formats or portable playback.

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For listeners who prefer digital access, the soundtrack is widely available across major streaming platforms. The album can be streamed in its entirety on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. This early digital release strategy allowed fans to familiarize themselves with the music before the movie hit theaters, enhancing the emotional impact of the scenes when they were finally viewed on screen. The availability on these platforms ensures that the music remains accessible to a global audience.

Information regarding pricing, availability, and specific purchasing options for all physical and digital items can be found through official studio channels. The comprehensive release strategy highlights the significance of music in the The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping narrative, connecting past and present generations of fans through the enduring legacy of the Covey and the struggle for freedom in District 12. The full tracklist provides a complete auditory journey through Haymitch's story, from the meadows of District 12 to the arenas of the Games.