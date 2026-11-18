Lionsgate anticipates major box office success for The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping, with projections exceeding the 100 million dollar mark for its domestic opening weekend.

Lionsgate has officially secured a massive commercial victory with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which has just broken the studio's 11-year domestic box office opening record. The film has generated between $80 million and $105 million during its debut three-day weekend, shattering the previous studio benchmark set by Mockingjay Part 2 in 2015. This performance marks the first time since 2015 that a Lionsgate release has crossed the $100 million domestic opening threshold. The film's spectacular opening weekend cements it as a critical financial milestone for the distributor after years of variable marketplace performance.

The opening numbers significantly outpace industry expectations and dwarf the results of its immediate predecessor. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which opened in the same pre-Thanksgiving frame in 2023, earned a modest $44.6 million. That previous entry focused on President Snow and failed to meet the high commercial standards of the original franchise. The current film's success highlights a substantial increase in audience demand for the series returning to its original narrative roots and characters.

Also read Hunger Games Cast Reunites for Sunrise on the Reaping Premiere Amid Emotional Set Stories

Set 24 years before the events of the original 2012 movie, the narrative centers on the 50th annual Hunger Games. The story follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by actor Joseph Zada, as he fights for survival in the arena. His participation lays the essential groundwork for the revolutionary events that defined the original series. The prequel novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins serves as the direct source material for this cinematic adaptation.

The production features a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Mckenna Grace, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Jesse Plemons, and Elle Fanning. Supporting roles are filled by Kieran Culkin, Ben Wang, Maya Hawke, Billy Porter, Edvin Ryding, Whitney Peak, and Iris Apatow. The directorial oversight belongs to Francis Lawrence, who has helmed several previous entries in the series. Writers Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie adapted the script alongside the author Suzanne Collins to bring this new chapter to life.

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Lionsgate has experienced significant fluctuations in its recent business results, balancing major hits with notable disappointments. While films such as Eli Roth's Borderlands and Francis Ford Coppola's Megalocalis failed to meet commercial expectations, the studio achieved success with the Sydney Sweeney thriller The Housemaid in 2025. Additionally, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael steadily grew to become the studio's highest-grossing film ever, earning $1.029 billion worldwide.

The performance of the Michael Jackson biopic demonstrates the studio's ability to sustain long-term revenue through careful distribution strategies. That film became the highest-grossing biopic in history and the fourth highest-grossing movie of its year. This historical context provides a solid benchmark for Lionsgate as it prepares for the massive release of the Hunger Games prequel. The studio's diversified portfolio is now showing clear signs of recovery following a period of inconsistent results.

Early critical feedback suggests a strong reception for the new entry in the franchise. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 76 percent. This rating significantly improves upon the 64 percent score of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and surpasses the 70 percent ratings earned by both Mockingjay Part 1 and Part 2. Only The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, released in 2013, holds a higher score with a Certified Fresh rating of 90 percent.

The production reportedly cost approximately $200 million to produce. Industry analysts estimate the break-even point for the film to be around $500 million, a figure that Sunrise on the Reaping appears poised to exceed. Lionsgate employs various international pre-sales and cost-reduction measures that likely lower the actual financial threshold required for profitability. The film is rated PG-13 and has a runtime of 158 minutes, offering a substantial runtime that satisfies dedicated fans of the saga.