The Hunger Games Sunrise on Reaping crosses 150 million domestically in six days. The Lionsgate prequel outpaces rivals and sets new franchise speed records.

Lionsgate confirmed that The Hunger Games: Sunrise on Reaping generated 15.15 million at the domestic box office on Wednesday. This latest haul brings the cumulative domestic total to 163.3 million. The figure marks the sixth installment in the major dystopian franchise.

Box Office Speed Records Explained

The film crossed the 150 million domestic milestone after just six days in theaters. This pace is six times quicker than The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. That previous entry passed the same threshold on day 36 and ended with a domestic total of 166.3 million. Sunrise on Reaping ties with 2015 Mockingjay Part 1 as the third-quickest movie in the series to reach this mark. The original two installments passed 150 million on the Sunday of their opening weekends. The six-day opening weekend earned 119.3 million. This result secures the second-best domestic debut in history for a prequel. Only Rogue One holds a higher figure with 155.1 million.

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Cast Performances and Critical Reception

Joseph Zada stars as Haymitch Abernathy in this prequel. The narrative focuses on his early years. Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Ralph Fiennes, and Glenn Close also appear. Critics awarded the film a Fresh score of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. This rating sits close to Mockingjay Part 1 score of 70%. Verified audience members gave the movie a Verified Hot 94% on the Popcornmeter. This score surpasses Mockingjay Part 1 by 23 points. The average audience score stands at 4.6 out of 5. Strong word of mouth indicates potential for extended theatrical runs.

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Financial Projections and Profitability Analysis

The production cost reportedly reached 150 million. Maintaining its current trajectory could push domestic earnings past 300 million. Global totals may approach 750 million. A typical blockbuster breaks even near 375 million. Lionsgate mitigates budgets through international pre-sales. This strategy lowers the actual break-even point. The film now ranks as the 13th highest-grossing movie of the year domestically. It outgrossed Resident Evil by 2.4 million. The documentary You Can See Everything earned 93.5 million. Scream 7 generated 121.9 million domestically.

Franchise Context and Future Outlook

Sunrise on Reaping adapts Suzanne Collins dystopian young adult novel series. It serves as the second prequel to the main saga. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes launched in 2023. That film was set 40 years earlier. Francis Lawrence directs the project. Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie co-wrote the script. Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson produced the film. The movie released on November 20 2026. It carries a PG-13 rating. The runtime lasts 158 minutes. The film brings the franchise back to pre-2015 performance levels. Success here ensures strong financial returns for the studio.