The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping earned 120 million dollars domestically, reversing trends and proving Gen Z drives cinema attendance in 2026.

Lionsgate has reclaimed its massive box office dominance as The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping earned 120 million dollars in North American theaters over the weekend. Studio executives announced these strong estimates on Sunday, marking a significant victory for the franchise. The film debuted globally with 225 million dollars, outperforming expectations and reversing a recent downward trend. This performance comes fourteen years after the original film series concluded with its fourth movie.

The sixth installment in the franchise represents a major turnaround after its 2023 predecessor underperformed relative to earlier entries. Adam Fogelson, President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, stated that reversing a downward trend in a sixth entry is statistically rare. He expressed that it is highly satisfying to be part of this specific cultural resurgence. The studio successfully positioned the new release back at the top of the competitive market.

Also read ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Feasting With $120M+ in Franchise’s Box Office Comeback

Gen Z demographics drove the majority of the audience for this theatrical release. Approximately 74 percent of the viewers were between 18 and 34 years old. This demographic behavior mirrors the launch of the original saga, where Jennifer Lawrence was not yet a massive star. Lionsgate strategically timed the release to coexist with the video game launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. The studio calculated that both products could successfully occupy the market simultaneously.

Rentrak data confirms that the market has spoken regarding the potential conflict between the film and the game launch. Paul Dergarabedian, Head of Theatrical Trends at Rentrak, noted that many had speculated the game would harm the movie. However, the data shows that both can thrive together. The film also attracted a strong female audience, with nearly 67 percent of viewers being women. This balance highlights the broad appeal of the story across different viewer groups.

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The movie features a new cast including Jo Zada, Mckenna Grace, Ben Wang, and Whitney Peak. These actors portray younger versions of characters from the original saga. Director Francis Lawrence centers the narrative on the teenage Haymitch Abernathy, played by Jo Zada. Zada replaces Woody Harrelson in this pivotal role. Veteran stars such as Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, and Jesse Plemons appear in supporting roles.

Fogelson attributed the success to the mix of new and experienced actors elevating the film's quality. The 2023 entry Songbirds and Snakes focused on the origin of a villain with a darker tone. Sunrise on the Reaping focuses more directly on the games themselves. It targets a beloved character's backstory rather than a villain's origin story. This shift in narrative focus appears to have resonated strongly with fans.

Rotten Tomatoes reported a 67 percent positive review score for the film. Audience reception was notably stronger than the critical consensus. Viewers assigned an A- rating on the CinemaScore scale. This represents a distinct improvement over the B+ score given to Songbirds and Snakes. The core mechanism of the franchise remains consistent with its original success formula.

Sunrise on the Reaping became the fifth domestic release to surpass 100 million dollars in 2026. Other major franchises achieving similar milestones this year include Spider-Man, Toy Story, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey also joined this exclusive group of high-grossing films. This achievement underscores the resilience of major franchises in the current landscape.

Other 2026 hits like Obsession, Backrooms, and You Can See Everything succeeded by attracting the same young demographic. The film serves as both a sequel to Songbirds and Snakes and a prequel set 25 years before the original series. The production budget for the new release was approximately 150 million dollars. The global earnings of 225 million dollars provide a healthy return on investment.

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From Amazon MGM Studios, I Play Rocky secured the second box office position. The film earned 9.3 million dollars across 2.477 screens. The movie is a comedic drama directed by Peter Farrelly. It stars Anthony Ippolito as a young Sylvester Stallone. The project previously received a limited two-week theatrical run before this wider release.

Its A+ CinemaScore is exceptionally rare for any major release. Only Farrelly's 2018 Oscar-winning film Green Book matched this specific audience rating. Total ticket sales dropped 10 percent compared to the same weekend last year. That previous period featured the release of Wicked For Good. However, sales rose 84.9 percent from the immediately preceding weekend.

Rentrak provided this comparative data for the industry. Lionsgate strategically calculated that both the film and the game could succeed. This week also saw the film Ebenezer, starring Johnny Depp, fall 60 percent in its second weekend. Ebenezer earned 7.7 million dollars, bringing its domestic total to 32.5 million dollars. The studio now looks toward the Thanksgiving holiday with multiple new releases.

Sunrise on the Reaping will compete with Focker in Law from Universal. Disney will release the animated movie Hexed during this festive period. Netflix will also debut The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth in IMAX. The industry awaits these new entries to see if they can maintain the current momentum. The box office continues to show strength for well-targeted franchise content.