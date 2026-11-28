The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is projected to earn $56.7 million domestically in its second weekend, raising the cumulative total to $231.7 million after crossing the $200 million milestone early this week.

The Hunger Games franchise continues its dominant performance at the domestic box office with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping projected to earn $56.7 million during its second weekend. ScreenRant has officially confirmed these figures, which will bring the cumulative domestic total to $231.7 million. This milestone was reached just three days after the film passed the $150 million mark on Wednesday.

Box Office Trajectory and Milestone Speed

The projected $56.7 million total represents a significant sophomore weekend haul, indicating sustained audience interest despite being past the opening rush. This earnings figure ensures the movie passes the $200 million milestone by the end of Saturday. The rapid ascent from $150 million to over $230 million in less than a week underscores the film's strong hold on ticket sales.

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This performance highlights the enduring appeal of the sci-fi action genre under the established Hunger Games banner. The film, directed by Francis Lawrence, continues to draw large crowds to theaters across the country. The speed at which it crossed these major financial thresholds suggests robust word-of-mouth and repeat viewing behavior among fans.

Production Team and Creative Leadership

The creative force behind this latest installment includes writers Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie, who crafted the screenplay based on the work of Suzanne Collins. The film is produced by Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson, both of whom have a long history with the franchise. Their combined experience has been instrumental in maintaining the series' high production values and narrative consistency.

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Suzanne Collins remains the original architect of the universe, ensuring the prequel maintains its thematic integrity. Francis Lawrence, who previously directed several entries in the main series, returns to helm this new chapter. The involvement of these key figures provides continuity for viewers who have followed the saga from the beginning through the most recent prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Franchise Context and Future Outlook

This release adds to the extensive library of films that include The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part 1, and Mockingjay Part 2. The franchise has consistently performed well at the box office, setting a high bar for new entries. The current success of Sunrise on the Reaping positions it as a major contender in the ongoing history of the series.

The film is rated PG-13 and has a runtime of 158 minutes, offering a substantial experience for audiences. Its release date is set for November 20, 2026, marking a future entry in the cinematic calendar. The action and adventure elements are expected to appeal to a broad demographic, contributing to the projected earnings. Continued monitoring of box office trends will reveal how well the film sustains its momentum in subsequent weeks.