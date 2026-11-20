The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping achieves a historic 95 Rotten Tomatoes audience score, surpassing all previous franchise entries and signaling strong box office momentum despite mixed critical reception.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has established a new benchmark for fan reception within the dystopian franchise, securing a near-perfect 95 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This figure represents the highest verified audience rating in the entire history of the six-film series, significantly outperforming the expectations set by general critics and industry analysts.

Audience Score Surpasses Critical Ratings

Director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson witnessed a massive divergence between professional critics and moviegoers, as the film holds a 68 percent critic score while maintaining this exceptional 95 percent approval from verified viewers. The 95 percent rating demolishes the previous franchise record of 89 percent, a tie shared by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This performance also marks the highest audience score of Lawrence's career, as he has directed every installment in the franchise since the first film. Additionally, this result ties with Spirit Untamed as the highest audience rating for young actress Mckenna Grace.

Also read Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Box Office Projections Surge

Criticisms Focus on Pacing and Runtime

Critical reviews highlighted significant structural issues, primarily citing a rushed narrative that struggles to fit the novel's scope into a runtime of two hours and 38 minutes. This duration already makes the prequel the longest film in the franchise's history. Critics argued that this condensed pacing prevents audiences from forming deep emotional connections with the characters. Other detractors pointed to the PG-13 rating as a factor that muted the brutality and stakes of the Second Quarter Quell, which is historically one of the deadliest events in the Panem universe.

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Box Office Results Signal Strong Redemption

The overwhelmingly positive audience response is already driving substantial financial success for Lionsgate. The film has secured the franchise's second-best opening weekend total with $21 million in domestic ticket sales. This figure places it directly behind The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which grossed $25.2 million during its debut weekend. These results have led to solid projections for a $100 million opening weekend, representing a major redemption for the studio. By comparison, the previous prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, generated only half that amount three years ago.

Film Future Depends on Suzanne Collins Novels

The future of the broader media franchise remains contingent on literary developments rather than cinematic expansion. Director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson have consistently stated that they will not produce additional films unless author Suzanne Collins publishes new source material. This stance was recently reinforced by Lionsgate chairman Adam Fogelson during the premiere event for the new prequel. The film currently features Joseph Zada as the protagonist Haymitch Abernathy, Elle Fanning, and Jesse Plemons in supporting roles. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is now playing in theaters across the country.