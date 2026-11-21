Lionsgate's Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping projects a major domestic opening of over $120 million, marking a significant financial rebound for the franchise.

The Hunger Games franchise has secured a formidable return to the box office with the release of the new prequel film, Sunrise on the Reaping. This latest installment, which stars Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, and Glenn Close, is based on the Suzanne Collins prequel novel and serves as the sixth entry in Lionsgate's billion-dollar series. The film is scheduled for release in 2026 and is directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie, expanding the cinematic universe with a runtime of 158 minutes.

Sunrise on the Reaping Breaks Box Office Records

Sunrise on the Reaping has achieved the second-best Thursday night preview gross in the history of the entire franchise, raking in approximately $21 million domestically. This figure trails only the $25.2 million opened by the earlier hit Catching Fire. As of Saturday morning, industry projections indicate that the film will secure a three-day total of more than $120 million at the domestic box office by the end of its opening weekend, placing it as the fourth-best debut in the series and the strongest since 2014.

Also read The Hunger Games Book Rankings: Sunrise on the Reaping, Mockingjay, and More

Competitive Analysis of Film Franchise Debut Numbers

The film joins an exclusive group of only sixteen movies to ever debut with more than $100 million domestically in November. This prestigious roster includes Catching Fire and both Mockingjay installments, surpassing the November debuts of the billion-dollar Disney animated hit Zootopia 2 and the fantasy franchise smash Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which opened with $102.7 million. While a higher Sunday gross could push the film into third place for the franchise, surpassing Mockingjay - Part 1, it remains unlikely to overtake the original two installments that debuted above $150 million.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Critical Reception and Audience Scores

Sunrise on the Reaping has received a mixed critical response, earning the fifth-lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the six-film franchise at 67%. However, the audience reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with a Verified Hot score of 92% on the Popcornmeter. This is the highest audience score in the series, beating the 89% score held by Catching Fire, suggesting that consumer interest remains robust despite average critical reviews.

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Financial Impact and Future Revenue Projections

This strong performance represents a dramatic reversal for Lionsgate after the 2023 prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes earned the franchise's worst debut with only $44.6 million. The new film is projected to earn roughly two and a half times what the Tom Blyth-studded prequel made, signaling a return to the financial power of the series' heyday. Against a reported budget of about $200 million, a domestic opening of this magnitude positions the production as a solid commercial hit from its very first weekend.

Long-Term Trajectory for Global Box Office Revenue

Analysts predict that the Haymitch prequel will likely achieve a worldwide gross somewhere between $600 million and $898 million. A trajectory similar to Catching Fire would yield approximately $600 million globally, while following the slow-burn success model of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes could result in nearly $900 million. The film follows young Haymitch Zada in the 50th annual Hunger Games, set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen Jennifer Lawrence's first Games, providing crucial backstory for the iconic series.