Critics are divided over The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the sixth film in the franchise, with some calling it a costly mess and others praising its return to the original spirit.

The reviews are in for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and critics have branded the sixth film in the franchise a 'torturous, costly mess'.

Set for release on Friday, the movie is a sequel to the widely panned 2023 prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. It takes place 24 years before the events of the first Hunger Games film and is directed by Francis Lawrence, who previously helmed four of the five earlier films in the series based on Suzanne Collins' novels.

Also read Hunger Games Red Carpet: All Generations Unite at Sunrise on the Reaping Premiere

Joseph Zada Plays Young Haymitch Abernathy

Scoring just 72% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received a mixed response, with many reviewers complaining about an overly familiar narrative and thin character development. The story follows relative unknown Joseph Zada in the lead role of a young Haymitch Abernathy. It depicts his 50th Hunger Games and shows how the horrific experience shaped him into the drunken, ornery character fans know from the original films.

The cast also includes Elle as a young Effie Trinket, Jessie Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, and Ralph Fiennes as the tyrannical President Snow. McKenna Grace plays Maysilee. Several critics have described the result as an 'exhausted, repetitive cash grab' with a narrative that feels all too predictable and characters who are not given enough room to grow.

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The harshest criticism came from Kevin Maher of The Times, who gave the film two stars and dismissed it as 'a tortuous, costly mess' and 'an origin story nobody wanted'. Maher labelled the $200 million, two hour and 38 minute prequel a 'huge, costly and frankly foolhardy gamble', and criticised both the lead performance and the clunky dialogue. He also dismissed the high-profile appearances by Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close and Kieran Culkin.

Francis Lawrence Helmed Most Expensive Entry

In his review he noted that the film is the most expensive entry in the series so far and also the longest, focusing on the harrowing teenage life of the franchise's alcoholic third-tier character Haymitch Abernathy. Not every review was negative. The Hollywood Reporter said the film is a welcome return to the spirit of the original movies after the disappointment of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The Telegraph awarded three stars but observed that the franchise now finds itself in what might be called the Attack of the Clones zone, feeling less like a sequel or prequel than a West End revival. Time Out found it far stronger than many fished-from-the-bin franchise revivals, and Variety said the movie returns to the lavish mode of surface intensity that fans might call Hunger Games Classic.

Critic Robbie Collin was unimpressed by the uninspiring sales pitch but felt the premise of Collins' series remains gripping enough to make the revisit worthwhile. He added that Zada charts Haymitch's rise and fall persuasively, even if he never quite pins down Harrelson's accent or matches the star power of Jennifer Lawrence in her original role. The Guardian was far less forgiving.

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Peter Bradshaw Awarded Measly One Star Rating

Its review argued that the film has no actual interest and no authentic reason to exist, other than to gouge an income stream out of its fanbase. Peter Bradshaw awarded it a measly one star, calling it yet another iteration of the utterly exhausted, unbearably extended and now surreally boring Hunger Games franchise.

Taken together, the reviews suggest that while the film offers some nostalgic pleasures for longtime fans, it struggles to justify its enormous budget and its place in a franchise that many critics feel has run out of fresh ideas.