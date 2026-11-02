Hunger Games Prequel Soundtrack Unveiled With Stevie Nicks and Smashing Pumpkins for November Release

Dave Cobb produces the 'Hunger Games' prequel soundtrack featuring Stevie Nicks and The Smashing Pumpkins. The album releases alongside the November 20 film.

Executive producer Dave Cobb has officially unveiled the comprehensive tracklist for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album), a project that brings together a diverse array of global music icons to accompany the upcoming prequel film. The star-studded soundtrack features collaborations with legendary artists including Stevie Nicks, The Smashing Pumpkins, Noah Kahan, and Tyler Childers.

This musical companion piece is designed to mirror the emotional depth of Francis Lawrence's movie, which explores the origins of District 12 mentor Haymitch Abernathy. The album includes Stevie Nicks performing Doing The Best That I Can in an Arena Mix, while The Smashing Pumpkins contribute the track Black Stars alongside their original producer Butch Vig.

Also read Red Rising vs. The Hunger Games: Why Francis Lawrence's Next Adaptation Is So Different

Cobb described the creative process as living out a fantasy league of dream artists who were already fans of the source material. He noted that most contributors had read the books and were deeply excited to add their voices to the narrative. The goal was to capture honesty and authenticity across genres, ensuring each song reflected the specific emotional layers required by the film.

A significant highlight for the production team is the reunion of The Smashing Pumpkins with Butch Vig, who produced their seminal 1993 sophomore album Siamese Dream. Cobb recalled discussing the desired feeling for Black Stars and how contacting Vig helped bring the band back together. This collaboration allowed the group to recreate the sonic identity that defined their earlier records and bridged the gap between their history and the new film narrative.

The soundtrack also introduces emerging talents such as Madeline Edwards and Carter Faith alongside established stars. Cobb praised Edwards for her powerful vocal capabilities, stating that her big notes would shake listeners to the core. He highlighted Carter Faith for providing magical moments on her contribution, demonstrating how the project fosters new connections between film audiences and music fans.

Advertisement

Additional tracks include Ella Langley on Here Then We Are Gone, Stephen Wilson Jr. with First in Line, and Noah Kahan offering Draw You Out. Other notable artists contributing to the eclectic mix include The Cure, Kacey Musgraves, Noah Cyrus, Madison Cunningham, and Whitney Peak. Each artist brought a unique perspective to the project, inspired by different characters or themes from the franchise.

Gigi Perez submitted music first for the project, sending in her track Favor. Noah Cyrus contributed Ash and Snow, drawing inspiration from specific characters within the story. Cobb emphasized that the record contains multiple layers, encompassing triumph, sadness, loss, and love. He believed this variety would resonate with people who listen to music in such varied ways.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled for release in theaters on November 20. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film centers on 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy from District 12. The story begins on the morning of the reaping for the 50th annual Hunger Games and is set 24 years prior to the events in the original trilogy.

The narrative follows Abernathy as he attempts to stop the games from inside the arena, exploring the mindset of a character navigating a brutal system at a young age. The soundtrack complements this backstory by weaving in myriad emotional profiles that align with the movie's dramatic arcs. Cobb viewed this work as an opportunity to get into someone else's mindset for a while.

Known for his work with Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, and Ashley Monroe, Cobb has gained acclaim for his contributions to film soundtracks. His previous work includes the Elvis soundtrack and A Star Is Born. For Cobb, the appeal of soundtrack work lies in the ability to create beyond the confines of a traditional album.

He noted that getting to try to recreate specific styles or live in a character's shoes offers a unique creative experience. This approach allows producers to craft music that serves the visual storytelling while standing on its own as high-quality art. The project demonstrates how major film franchises can intersect with diverse musical ecosystems to reach broad audiences.

Advertisement

The release of this soundtrack highlights the ongoing relevance of the Hunger Games franchise in popular culture. By combining legacy acts with rising stars, the project aims to engage both long-time fans and new listeners. The diverse range of genres ensures that there is something for every type of music enthusiast.

As anticipation builds for the November 20 release, fans are eager to hear how these artists interpret the world of Panem. The combination of compelling visuals and a carefully curated musical landscape promises to enhance the cinematic experience. The soundtrack serves as more than just background music; it is an integral part of the storytelling process.

Cobb's vision for the album reflects a deep understanding of what makes great artistry across different genres. By prioritizing honesty and emotional resonance, the project seeks to connect with audiences on a fundamental level. The involvement of such a wide range of talented musicians underscores the universal appeal of the Hunger Games story.

The collaborative nature of the album mirrors the communal aspects of the films themselves. Just as characters in the story must navigate complex relationships and societal structures, the musicians had to find common ground in their artistic visions. This shared commitment to quality and authenticity is evident in every track on the record.

With the film approaching its theatrical debut, the soundtrack stands ready to provide a powerful auditory backdrop to the visual spectacle. The careful selection of artists and songs ensures that the music will enhance the emotional impact of key scenes. Fans can expect a listening experience that is as rich and layered as the narrative itself.

The success of this project may pave the way for future collaborations between major film franchises and top-tier musicians. It demonstrates the potential for soundtracks to become cultural events in their own right. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping soundtrack is poised to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.