Lionsgate's new Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping has delivered a sensational box office opening, earning over 120 million domestically and 225 million globally. The film joins an elite group of yearly releases surpassing 100 million dollars and reinforces the franchise's status as the studio's highest-grossing property.

The cinematic landscape experienced a monumental shift this weekend as Lionsgate's highly anticipated prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, delivered a box office performance that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

The dystopian film, which serves as a narrative bridge back to the origins of the Hunger Games universe, secured a staggering one-hundred-twenty million dollars in North American ticket sales during its opening weekend alone. When combined with an international gross of one-o-five million dollars across eighty-four territories, the film achieved a global debut of two-hundred-twenty-five million dollars. This figure places it among an exclusive group of only five films released this year to surpass the hundred-million dollar threshold domestically.

Also read Hunger Games Prequel Sunrise on the Reaping Opens with Strong Box Office Projections

Sunrise on the Reaping Joins Billion Dollar Club

It joins the ranks of massive global hits including Spider-Man Brand New Day, which opened with three-hundred-sixty million dollars, Toy Story Five at one-hundred-fifty-nine million, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with one-hundred-thirty-one million, and The Odyssey, which started with one-hundred-twenty-three million. Notably, every single one of those previous blockbusters eventually crossed the prestigious one-billion-dollar global mark, a trajectory analysts now predict Sunrise on the Reaping will likely follow given its strong start.

The success is particularly significant because it reinvigorates the franchise at a time when many industry observers had expressed skepticism about the longevity of the young-adult property, especially following the more modest performance of the previous entry. The film's ability to draw such a massive audience demonstrates the enduring power of the source material and the deep emotional connection fans maintain with the world created by author Suzanne Collins.

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Strong CinemaScore Grades Signal Long Term Profitability

Critics and audiences alike have responded positively, with the film earning a strong A-minus grade from CinemaScore exit polls, a metric that historically correlates with strong legs at the box office and long-term profitability. This positive reception suggests that the film is not just a flash in the pan but a sustainable commercial asset for Lionsgate moving forward.

The visual spectacle, combined with a return to the high-stakes tension of the original series, has resonated with both longtime devotees and newer viewers who have discovered the saga through various media channels. The studio's decision to invest heavily in this project, with a production budget reported to exceed one-hundred-fifty million dollars plus substantial worldwide marketing expenditures, appears to be paying off handsomely.

Film Becomes Central Pillar of Lionsgate Strategy

This financial success positions the film as a central pillar of Lionsgate's current theatrical strategy, proving that well-executed adaptations of beloved literary franchises can still dominate the global marketplace. The data indicates that while competition is fierce, audiences are willing to spend their disposable income on quality storytelling that offers both escapism and emotional depth.

As the film rolls out of its opening weekend, all eyes will be on its retention rates over the coming weeks to see if it can maintain this momentum and join the billion-dollar club.