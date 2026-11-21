Sunrise on the Reaping reshuffles the ranking of all six Hunger Games movies, which differ in quality despite strong reviews from critics and audiences.

The release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has shaken up the ranking of every Hunger Games movie from worst to best, because the films are not all of equal quality. Lionsgate brought Suzanne Collins' best-selling young adult dystopian science fiction series to the big screen in 2012, just four years after the first book was published. Since then, audiences have watched six movies that follow a few different protagonists.

The franchise is built around the fight against oppressive regimes. The first four blockbusters centered on Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, who enters the 74th Hunger Games, becomes the symbol of a rebellion against the Capitol and President Snow, played by Donald Sutherland, and navigates her feelings for Peeta Mellark, played by Josh Hutcherson, and Gale Hawthorne, played by Liam Hemsworth.

Also read The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Movie Ending Explained

Prequels Expanded the Hunger Games Story

Lionsgate turned Collins' prequel books into movies, extending the franchise beyond Katniss' original storyline. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes made President Snow the main character, showing him as a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler, who is District 12's female tribute in the 10th Hunger Games.

Sunrise on the Reaping shifts the spotlight to a younger Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, and shows his participation in the 50th Hunger Games. Woody Harrelson played the older Haymitch in the first four blockbusters, which centered on Katniss, Peeta, Gale and Haymitch at the heart of the story.

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Mockingjay Part 1 Divides Critics and Fans

Mockingjay Part 1 is the franchise entry that many viewers find hardest to defend. Lionsgate chose to split Collins' final book in the Katniss trilogy into two parts, a decision that was always viewed as risky because the first half differs sharply from what came before. The film removes nearly all real interactions between Katniss and Peeta and moves the setting from the arena to the war-torn Districts.

The movie leans heavily on the relationship between Katniss and Gale, which was underdeveloped in the earlier installments. Lawrence and Hemsworth have acceptable chemistry, but it is not strong enough to carry the story. Katniss' arc of accepting her role as the Mockingjay works well, and a few solid set pieces appear as she explores other Districts, yet the film feels like it stretches the conclusion out for an easy cash grab. Because no major characters die, with all casualties being nameless citizens, the stakes feel very low.

Mockingjay Part 2 and Ballad Bring Strong Endings

Mockingjay Part 2 was a low point for the franchise in terms of general interest and reception, but the film has aged better than its predecessor. It returns to the blockbuster spectacle that the franchise trained audiences to expect. Katniss and her team navigate a booby-trapped Capitol, which delivers exciting, fresh life-or-death situations with mostly effective deaths.

Coin's death is the most satisfying of them all, because Katniss removes another potential dictator who was ready to spill children's blood to incite fear. Paired with Katniss getting a peaceful life with Peeta and their children, that moment makes a strong conclusion to her story. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, released in 2023, proved there was more to explore in Snow's teenage years, and its chemistry between Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler carries the romance. Even though the film lacks action overall, its emotional core makes it a standout in the ranking.