Hunger Games Marathon and New Thrillers Arrive on Peacock in November

Peacock premieres a full Hunger Games franchise marathon starting November 14 alongside new reality TV seasons and the thriller The Good Daughter starring Rose Byrne.

Streaming service Peacock is set to launch a comprehensive cinematic event featuring the entire Hunger Games franchise, beginning with a marathon of the original films. This extensive programming block kicks off on November 14, offering viewers a chance to revisit the dystopian saga from its inception through its latest prequel installment. The lineup is designed to cater to both long-time fans of the series and new audiences discovering the story for the first time.

The Hunger Games Franchise Marathon

The Hunger Games marathon commences on November 14 with the original film The Hunger Games, followed sequentially by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1. The event continues with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 and concludes with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. This structure allows viewers to experience the narrative arc of Katniss Everdeen's rise as the Mockingjay before jumping back in time to witness her origins.

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The first four films in the main series are headlined by Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, and Woody Harrelson. These actors are supported by a formidable ensemble cast that includes Elizabeth Banks, Stanley Tucci, and Donald Sutherland. The later sequels feature additional key performers such as Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeffrey Wright, and Julianne Moore, who bring depth to the supporting roles that drive the political intrigue of the Capitol.

The narrative then shifts sixty-four years earlier with The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, a prequel released in 2023. This film features a new cast led by Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, with Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis in key supporting roles. The financial success of the franchise remains robust, with the original four-film series earning $2.968 billion at the global box office. The addition of the prequel lifted the total five-film revenue to $3.316 billion, solidifying its status as a major intellectual property in modern cinema.

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New Reality TV and Thriller Releases

Alongside the cinematic marathon, Peacock is introducing new content across reality television and scripted drama on November 13. The platform continues its popular reality series featuring Charleston socialites, which tracks their personal lives, professional ambitions, and interactions with traditional Southern social expectations. The show remains a staple for viewers interested in the drama unfolding within the coastal city.

The returning cast for this new season includes Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Salley Carson, Venita Aspen, Molly O'Connell, Whitner Slagsvol, and Rodrigo Reyes. They are joined by newcomer Allie Newman, who is expected to shake up the established dynamics and stir up another season of Charleston drama. This continuity of talent ensures that fans of the genre will find familiar faces alongside fresh perspectives on love and work.

Another significant release on November 13 is The Good Daughter, a six-part thriller series that explores deep family trauma and secrets. The story follows estranged sisters Samantha and Charlotte Quinn, who are haunted by the memory of a home invasion that resulted in their mother's death. Their lives are further complicated by a school shooting in their hometown of Pikeville, which forces them to reunite under the care of their defense attorney father.

As buried family secrets surface amidst the community tragedy, the series delves into the psychological toll on the Quinn family. The cast features Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams, Michael Dorman, and Harper Steele. These actors navigate the complex emotional landscape of grief and legal advocacy, providing a gripping narrative that contrasts with the action-heavy Hunger Games lineup.

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Peacock's strategy of combining massive franchise returns with fresh scripted content demonstrates a commitment to diverse viewer interests. The Hunger Games marathon leverages the immense cultural footprint of Jennifer Lawrence and the broader ensemble to draw in audiences seeking nostalgia or binge-worthy content. Simultaneously, the addition of The Good Daughter offers a serious dramatic counterpoint, appealing to viewers who prefer character-driven thrillers over blockbuster spectacles.

The scheduling of these releases in mid-November positions Peacock to capture the attention of subscribers during a period typically dominated by traditional television networks. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes serves as a bridge between the classic era of the franchise and its modern revival, highlighting the enduring appeal of the dystopian genre. With a combined box office history exceeding $3.3 billion, the brand power remains a significant asset for streaming platforms looking to retain subscriber engagement.