Lionsgate confirms no new Hunger Games movies without Suzanne Collins books. The studio's $3.3 billion franchise relies on the author's next steps after Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate has formally declared that the expansion of The Hunger Games franchise hinges entirely on future literary works by creator Suzanne Collins. This stance was reaffirmed during the global rollout of Sunrise on the Reaping, which stands as the sixth feature film in the series and the fifth published novel adaptation. The studio maintains that no additional cinematic projects will proceed without source material directly authored by Collins, effectively placing the creative future of the billion-dollar intellectual property in her hands.

Box Office Success Drives Studio Interest

Lionsgate generated $3.3 billion in total global box office revenue from the franchise prior to the arrival of Sunrise on the Reaping. This massive financial success provides the studio with strong commercial incentives to continue the series. Industry observers note that positive critical reception for the new Haymitch prequel strengthens the business case for further adaptations. The studio views the proven audience appetite for dystopian narratives as a reliable engine for profit.

Also read The Hunger Games Movie Order: How to Watch Prequels and Originals

No Spin-offs Without Source Material

While Hollywood frequently expands successful universes through standalone spin-offs, Lionsgate has explicitly rejected this model for The Hunger Games. Studio chairman Adam Fogelson stated at the film's premiere that adaptations will only occur if Collins writes a corresponding book. Franchise producer Nina Jacobson and director Francis Lawrence have maintained this policy for several years. This restriction ensures all cinematic content remains faithful to the author's established timeline and lore.

Collins Open to Returning to Panem

Suzanne Collins has not ruled out further contributions to the franchise despite the completion of the initial saga. She has written five of her six published novels within the last 18 years, focusing almost exclusively on the Hunger Games universe. Collins hinted at potential new works by responding We will see to a fan inquiry at the Sunrise on the Reaping premiere. Her recent focus on prequels suggests a willingness to explore untapped areas of the timeline rather than continue after the original trilogy.

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Future Projects Likely Focus on New Districts

Any new book by Collins will likely avoid focusing on a District 12 victor to prevent narrative contradictions with established endings. Previous stories have already explored characters like Haymitch Abernathy and Lucy Gray Baird from different districts. Future installments may examine other victors or figures outside the games themselves. This approach allows the author to complete an unofficial prequel trilogy without disrupting the original conclusion.

Timeline for Potential Next Installment

The production schedule for future projects depends on the pace of Collins writing new material. She announced the Haymitch prequel less than a year after the theatrical release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. If Collins is currently developing the next novel, a formal announcement could arrive in 2027. A subsequent film adaptation would likely follow with a release date in 2028. This timeline reflects the studio's efficient model for adapting her latest discoveries.