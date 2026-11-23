Sunrise on the Reaping pushes the Hunger Games worldwide total to $3.437 billion, officially topping The Twilight Saga earnings and marking a new high for Lionsgate.

Lionsgate's Hunger Games franchise has achieved a significant commercial milestone by officially surpassing The Twilight Saga in total worldwide box office earnings. The release of the new installment, Sunrise on the Reaping, has propelled the entire series past the $3.437 billion mark globally.

This financial achievement positions the dystopian young adult series as Lionsgate's highest-grossing film franchise in studio history. The victory is measured against The Twilight Saga, which accumulated between $3.31 billion and $3.36 billion across its five-film run.

Also read Sunrise on the Reaping Reignites Hunger Games Franchise with $120M Debut

Sunrise on the Reaping Opening Weekend Performance

The opening weekend earnings for Sunrise on the Reaping, which debuted theatrically on November 20, were the primary driver of this new record. The strong initial performance not only boosted the franchise total but also secured a spot among the studio's most successful launches.

With its theatrical run now underway, the film ranks as the fifth-biggest opening in Lionsgate's entire history. It also sits as the fifth-highest domestic debut of 2026 across all major studios, indicating strong consumer demand for this prequel narrative.

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Franchise Ranking and Historical Context

This new installment marks the fourth-best debut in the Hunger Games series history. It outperformed the opening numbers of Mockingjay - Part 2 and the earlier prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. However, it currently trails the franchise's all-time domestic leader, 2012's The Hunger Games.

While Sunrise on the Reaping has secured the overall franchise lead, individual film records remain intact. Catching Fire remains the highest-grossing single film in the series, followed by the original 2012 entry and the first Mockingjay installment. The current film serves as the sixth chapter in the broader movie universe.

Narrative Focus and Cast Ensemble Details

Based on Suzanne Collins' prequel novel, Sunrise on the Reaping shifts the narrative focus to young Haymitch Abernathy. The story explores his experience competing in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, a unique event in the Games' calendar.

The Second Quarter Quell introduced a distinct format twist that doubled the number of tributes reaped from all twelve Districts. This increased danger provides the backdrop for Haymitch, portrayed by Woody Harrelson, who previously played the character in the original trilogy films.

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Stakeholder Positions and Creative Expansion

The film features a diverse ensemble cast that expands the universe's character roster beyond the original protagonists. Joining Harrelson are Mckenna Grace, Ben Wang, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Director Francis Lawrence continues to steer the franchise with a focus on adapting specific novel elements. Reports indicate that a brutal arena sequence from the source material was cut from the final film, though it may still be released separately, showing the studio's commitment to comprehensive storytelling.

Real-World Impact and Future Franchise Trajectory

This box office success reverses recent fortunes for the franchise and validates Lionsgate's strategy of expanding the universe through prequels. The financial data suggests that audiences remain highly engaged with the dystopian saga, providing the studio with a reliable revenue engine.

The $3.437 billion total cements the Hunger Games series as a cultural and economic powerhouse for the distributor. As the film continues its theatrical run, these earnings will likely grow further, solidifying its legacy ahead of potential future installments in the Collins universe.