46° Balaton Wine Bus Launches in Hungary: Hop-On Hop-Off Service Connects 20 Wineries

The 46° Balaton Wine Bus launched in Hungary connects 20 vineyards, offering tourists an eco-friendly way to explore the region's sparkling wines without driving.

The 46° Balaton Wine Bus has officially launched its hop-on, hop-off service around Hungary's Balatonfured -Csopak wine region, transforming how visitors explore the area known as the Little Provence of Hungary. This new transit solution operates along the scenic shores of Lake Balaton, allowing tourists to access multiple vineyards without the need for private transportation.

Virag Szabo, a former energy firm communications director, conceived the idea for the service after experiencing frustration with the lack of affordable transport options in Balatonfured and observing similar wine tram systems in South Africa. The vehicle itself is a unique 1984 DAF model featuring open-air seating at the rear, providing passengers with unobstructed views of the golden light bathing the vineyards.

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The bus operates on a strict schedule, running every two hours starting at 11am from a stop located near the Anna Grand Hotel in Balatonfured. With a passenger capacity of 44 people, the service runs seasonally from mid-May to mid-October, ensuring availability during the peak tourism months.

The route encompasses 20 distinct wineries, many of which are situated on hillsides along quiet, bucolic lanes that offer picturesque views of Lake Balaton in the distance. Passengers can choose to visit up to four wineries during each day's trip, creating a flexible itinerary that suits different interests and paces.

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Since its launch earlier this year, the service has proven to be a significant success, attracting more than 1,000 passengers. The name 46° Balaton Wine Bus references the region's latitude, which aligns with renowned French wine regions like Bordeaux, Burgundy, and the Rhone, highlighting the quality of the local produce.

During the tour, guests visit notable establishments such as Kecze & Hady, Kern, Koczor Cantina, and Jasdi Winery. Dora Koczor, the sole female winemaker among the stops, oversees operations at Koczor Cantina and shares her perspective on the industry while hosting visitors at the Koczor Inn.

Zoltan Kecze of Kecze & Hady demonstrates the care taken in production, showing his wine cellar and explaining how the Hobbit-like door is aligned with feng shui principles. His wines are produced without additives or preservatives, marketed as sulphite-free and designed to prevent hangovers, reflecting a growing trend toward natural winemaking in Hungary.

The initiative addresses a specific gap in the local tourism infrastructure by offering a cost-effective alternative to expensive taxis while eliminating the need for driving. By connecting travelers directly with producers, the bus fosters a deeper appreciation for the regional wine culture and supports local businesses along the route.

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The service continues to operate through the end of the October season, providing a sustainable and enjoyable method for exploring the Balatonfured-Csopak region. As demand remains high, the bus serves as a model for similar wine tourism initiatives in other parts of Hungary.