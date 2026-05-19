Hungary's New Prime Minister Peter Magyar Arrives in Poland for First Foreign Trip

Hungary's new prime minister, Peter Magyar, arrived in Poland on Tuesday for his first foreign trip since taking office. He aims to unlock billions in European Union funds frozen under his predecessor, Viktor Orbán, and restore democratic institutions eroded during the previous autocratic government.

Hungary 's new prime minister, Peter Magyar, arrived in Poland on Tuesday for his first foreign trip since taking office. He aims to unlock billions in European Union funds frozen under his predecessor, Viktor Orbán , and restore democratic institutions eroded during the previous autocratic government.

His priorities include dismantling Orbán's hold on the media and seeking accountability for officials accused of abuses of power. Magyar's biggest challenge is that key state institutions are still in the hands of people nominated by Fidesz, Orbán's party. Despite calls for President Tamás Sulyok to resign, he has indicated he does not intend to step down. The situation is easier for Magyar because he has a constitutional majority, but restoring judicial independence and fully restoring democratic institutions remain challenges





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Hungary Prime Minister Peter Magyar Poland European Union Funds Democratic Institutions Orbán Viktor Orbán President Tamás Sulyok Fidesz Orbán's Party Key State Institutions Judicial Independence Democratic Institutions Restoration

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