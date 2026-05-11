Hungary's New Health Minister Repetitively Air Guitar, Kicks, and Wavers, Toping His Viral Victory Dance

Hungary's flamboyant new health minister stole the show once again as he repeated the dance routine that first made him an internet sensation. Despite entering the scene with controversy, he emerged victorious and resolute.

Hungary 's flamboyant new health minister stole the show once again as he repeated the dance routine that first made him an internet sensation. Orthopaedic surgeon Zsolt Hegedus – a former NHS doctor – erupted into a frenzy of air guitar , high kicks, and wild arm-waving at the inauguration celebrations for new Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

He had already become a viral hit after his eccentric victory-night performance helped mark the end of Orban's 16-year grip on power. At the celebrations outside Budapest's parliament, he appeared determined to top his first effort, hopping on one foot, strumming an air guitar, and launching his limbs in multiple directions as music blasted through the square





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Hungary New Prime Minister Zsolt Hegedus Air Guitar Air Walks New Parliament Ex-NHS Doctor PM Peter Magyar Rural Party Tizsa Party NHS Comparison Parliament Corrupt Cash Payments In Healthcare Reform Of Medical Services Parliamentary Majority EU Flag Raised Brussels Polish-Liechtenstein Connection Our Homeland Party Viktor Orban's Defeat Freedom-Loving People EU Reforms Britain And EU Hopeful Hope Winds Of Change

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