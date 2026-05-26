Hungary's Magyar vows to probe alleged misconduct by Orbán's government

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar says he will set up committees to investigate alleged misconduct by Viktor Orbán's previous government.

LIVE US military says it carried out 'self-defense' strikes in Iran, including on missile launch sitesWander Franco criminally responsible for abuse, judge finds, but spared punishment in Dominican caseViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraHow state laws can stymie research into your ancestors' psychiatric recordsHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerParts of Europe swelter in record May heat as deaths at amateur sports events spur warningsHow state laws can stymie research into your ancestors' psychiatric recordsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itDueling documentaries illuminate the promise and perils of artificial intelligenceCreated as IDs, dog tags became a crucial link between military families and fallen troopsMuslims begin the annual Hajj in sweltering heat against a backdrop of war concerns4 muertos y 17 desaparecidos tras el derrumbe de un hotel en construcción en Filipinas

Here's how to do itDueling documentaries illuminate the promise and perils of artificial intelligenceCreated as IDs, dog tags became a crucial link between military families and fallen troopsMuslims begin the annual Hajj in sweltering heat against a backdrop of war concerns4 muertos y 17 desaparecidos tras el derrumbe de un hotel en construcción en Filipinas





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