Hungarian government begins dismantling barricade

The dismantling of the barricade took place on May 15, 2026, in Budapest, Hungary.

Hungary ’s Prime Minister Peter Magyar, Minister of Transport and Innovation David Vitezy, and Minister of Interior Gabor Posfai begin to dismantle the barricade surrounding the former Karmelita Palace in Budapest, Hungary , on May 15, 2026.

The Prime Minister's Office had previously been housed there. From left, Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar, Minister of Transport and Innovation David Vitezy and Minister of Interior Gabor Posfai begin to dismantle the barricade surrounding the former Karmelita Palace, which has previously housed the Prime Minister’s Office, in the Castle District of Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 15, 2026. (Robert Hegedus/MTI via AP)





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