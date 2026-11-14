The National Asset Recovery and Protection Office said it had discovered “large quantities of cash buried in forests, concealed in agricultural buildings, warehouses and a residential property, and stored in a high-value safe in a hidden location,” according to a statement Friday.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Peter Magyar salutes as he is greeted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on May 29.

Hungarian authorities recovered about $18 million in cash, including bundles buried in forests, during a probe into former Development Minister Miklós Seszták. Seszták is suspected of taking more than $37 million in bribes and kickbacks tied to state bus purchases and construction projects. The seizure is part of a broader crackdown on alleged corruption under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose party lost April’s election; Orban has called the investigations political “tyranny.

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”Hungarian authorities said Friday that they’d recovered about $19.5 million in hidden cash, some of which they found buried underground, as part of an investigation into an ex-minister who served under former Prime Minister The National Asset Recovery and Protection Office said it had discovered “large quantities of cash buried in forests, concealed in agricultural buildings, warehouses and a residential property, and stored in a high-value safe in a hidden location,” according to a statement Friday. Among the recovered cash was more than 5 billion forints, some 2.6 million euros and $1.2 million — worth around $19.5 million in total.

The discovery of the cash came after a two-day search in the capital of Budapest and in three Hungarian counties, said the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office, which was recently set up by Hungary’s new government. The office holds investigative and prosecutorial powers to pursue cases of misused public funds and suspected corruption that Orban’s critics say was rampant during his 16 years in office.

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The seizure was part of criminal proceedings against former National Development Minister Miklós Sesztak, who served under Orban. He isSesztak was taken into police custody in late September.

A video posted to Facebook by the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office showed images of investigators kneeling next to extensive piles of bundled cash, as well as of shovels breaking ground in what appeared to be a forest at night.for suspected corruption during Orbán’s rule and recover misused public assets, said 12 employees of the Hungarian State Treasury spent eight hours counting the recovered cash using five money-counting machines. He said the discovery “officially marks the end of the Fidesz-KDNP mafia,” referring to Orban’s former ruling coalition.

“As of today, Viktor Orbán is a proven mafia boss. A fallen mafia boss. And Fidesz is a criminal organization,” Magyar wrote on Facebook. The discovery was the latest development in the government’s efforts to crack down on suspected abuses committed during Orban’s tenure.

On Monday, policeLast month, the Central Investigative Prosecutor’s Office said that the detention of the bank governor, Gyorgy Matolcsy, was related to alleged misuse of a central bank foundation that was endowed with $817.8 million in public assets.in April, has decried the investigations and detentions as political “tyranny” designed to sweep him off the political playing field. It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

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