Hung Cao faced intense scrutiny during his Joint Chiefs hearing over deployment strains, mental health, and suPply issues. Congress debates the mandatory waiver for his confirmation to lead the military.

Former Rear Admiral Hung Cao appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee in a pivotal confirmation hearing to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The proceeding marked a critical juncture for the U.S. military leadership, as lawmakers scrutinized his views on recent conflicts and naval operations. Cao faced rigorous questioning regarding the physical and mental toll of extended deployments on service members in the Middle East. The hearing highlighted significant tensions between military leadership and congressional oversight regarding resource allocation and personnel welfare.

Deployment Strains and Supply Concerns

The hearing exposed deep concerns about the sustainability of current naval operations. Cao testified that no United States vessel has completely run out of food supplies during these extended missions. However, he expressed strong displeasure when ships drop below two weeks of remaining provisions. He compared soldiers complaining about food shortages to his own children opening a refrigerator and claiming there is nothing to eat. This analogy underscored his perspective on resilience versus logistical reality.

Also read Navy Secretary Nominee Cao Says Iran War Strains Navy, Faces Senators' Questions

Lawmakers presented stark evidence of strain from the floor. Senator Kyrsten Sinema mentioned that a parent told him their child lost forty-five pounds in six months due to inadequate food. Cao defended the Navy against media reports suggesting severe scarcity. He emphasized that while supplies are tight, complete depletion has not occurred. The debate highlighted a disconnect between on-the-ground experiences and official assessments.

Multiple Navy vessels have faced unprecedented deployment lengths recently. The USS and another destroyer returned home after three hundred fifty-seven and three hundred forty-six-day missions to the Middle East. These durations are believed to be the longest for destroyer deployments since World War II. Both ships operated as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. The extended tours have placed immense stress on both the fleet and the sailors aboard.

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Mental Health and Incident Disputes

Questions turned to the mental well-being of sailors and Marines in the region. Cao faced repeated inquiries about eight suicide attempts by service members on board a carrier strike group. He reframed the statistic by noting that he sees eight individuals needing help, rather than just eight attempts. He cited challenges in staffing deployment resiliency counselors and mental health specialists.

A significant disagreement emerged between Cao and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. The senator questioned Cao about a sailor who jumped overboard with a life preserver attached. Cao stated the sailor admitted to the commanding officer that he was not trying to kill himself. Gillibrand sarcastically asked if the sailor was attempting to swim to Guam to avoid his duties. Cao maintained that the incident was not a suicide attempt.

Cao also addressed the broader context of mental health in the Navy. He acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining morale during long deployments. The discussion revealed the complex psychological pressures faced by military personnel. Lawmakers sought clarity on how the Navy is supporting its troops during these high-stress periods.

Battlefield Damage and Bipartisan Cooperation

The hearing revisited Cao's previous comments about damage to U.S. bases in the Middle East. In September, Cao stated that Iranian forces blew the hell out of Naval Support Activity Bahrain. This location houses the U.S. 5th Fleet and suffered significant damage during recent hostilities. Ranking Member Jack Reed cited this remark in his opening statements.

Cao faced scrutiny over the sharing of classified information with Congress. He asked senators if they were aware that Democrats were excluded from multiple classified discussions. He demanded a commitment to return to bipartisan information sharing for national defense. This request highlighted growing partisan divides in defense policy discussions.

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The context of the conflict includes twenty-three service member deaths in the region. Eleven of these deaths are classified as hostile in the military database. Cao also addressed a whistleblower complaint alleging that senior officials ignored drone threat warnings. He noted that the majority of Iranian drone and missile attacks were successfully intercepted. His comments reflected a defensive stance on preparation and response protocols.

Confirmation Waiver and Political Landscape

Cao's confirmation requires a legislative waiver due to federal law. The statute mandates that all U.S. service secretaries must have been retired from active duty for seven years. Cao retired as a captain in 2021, leaving him two years short of the requirement. Obtaining this waiver requires approval from both the House and Senate. Similar waivers were granted to Lloyd Austin and James Mattis in 2021.

Supporters argue that Cao is the ideal candidate for the role. Senator Roger Marshall stated that Hung Cao is the man for the job. He urged the Senate to confirm Cao ASAP for the critical role of leading the Navy. This support indicates strong Republican backing for the nominee. The waiver process remains a significant hurdle in the confirmation pathway.

Opposition remains evident among Democratic lawmakers. No Democrat on the committee publicly shared support for Cao during the hearing. Cao's political background adds another layer of complexity. He won the Republican nomination for a House race in Virginia in 2022. He ran for the Virginia Senate seat in 2024 but lost to the Democratic incumbent. These electoral efforts raise questions about bipartisan acceptance.

The outcome of the waiver vote will determine Cao's future. Several other Pentagon officials are currently serving in acting capacities. Some are awaiting confirmation hearings, while others await presidential nomination. The resolution of Cao's status is critical for filling key leadership vacancies. The Senate must navigate both policy disagreements and procedural requirements to reach a decision.