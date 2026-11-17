Acting Secretary Hung Cao pledged to include Democrats in classified Navy briefings during his Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, addressing Sen. Mike Rounds concerns.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao explicitly committed to sharing classified national defense information with Democratic lawmakers during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota, pressed Cao on the necessity of bipartisan access to sensitive intelligence to ensure sufficient legislative support for military funding. Cao affirmed that he would treat national defense as a non-partisan issue and work cooperatively with both chambers of Congress.

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Classified Briefings and Defense Funding

Cao's pledge addresses a critical procedural hurdle identified by Senator Rounds regarding the passage of military budgets and munitions spending. The conflict arises from the Senate's complex voting rules, which often require broad bipartisan cooperation to pass supplemental funding measures that exceed regular appropriations.

Rounds argued that excluding Democratic colleagues from high-level, top-secret briefings effectively limits the Navy's ability to secure necessary votes through reconciliation processes. He noted that without these classified discussions, securing the required sixty votes for supplemental legislation becomes significantly more difficult and politically fragile.

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Round Questions Bipartisan Protocol

During the hearing, Senator Rounds directly questioned whether Democrats had been consistently excluded from recent classified discussions involving top-secret threats. He highlighted that this exclusion creates a political deficit, as lawmakers cannot support legislation for threats they have not been briefed on.

Rounds emphasized that a cooperative effort is essential from the Acting Secretary to restore standard protocols for information sharing. He stated that if colleagues are not invited to hear critical data first, asking them to support expensive defense measures later is an unfair political burden.

Cao Pledges Openness to Congress

Hung Cao responded to Rounds by stating that he will commit to being open and honest with the entire Senate and the Congress if confirmed. He repeated that national defense is not a partisan issue and that he intends to work with both sides of the aisle.

Cao clarified that while he did not recall his specific involvement in previous meetings, he is prepared to change the current approach. His commitment aims to align the Navy Department's communication strategy with the legislative needs of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

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Nomination Context and Previous Roles

The hearing takes place following President Donald Trump's nomination of Cao in September via his Truth Social platform. Trump described Cao as a true warrior and a patriot, emphasizing the need for such leadership to maintain the Navy and Marine Corps as the fiercest force globally.

Cao had been serving as Acting Secretary of the Navy since April, when former Secretary of the U.S. Navy John Phelan departed the role. His confirmation hearing marks the formal assessment of his suitability to lead the department permanently.

Impact on Munitions and Military Readiness

Beyond protocol, the hearing touched on urgent financial concerns regarding the Navy's operational readiness. Cao expressed concern about not receiving the full one point four five trillion dollars in funding required for naval operations.

Rounds asked specifically how the U.S. Navy would be impacted without additional funding for munitions. Cao acknowledged the severity of the resource gap, indicating that securing this funding is a top priority that requires the full cooperation of the legislative branch.